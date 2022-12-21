Top buyers from Dover Street Market, Kith and Hatchet Supply set to attend Mens and Gender Fluid PROJECT fashion event in NYC





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PROJECT New York returns to Iron23 on January 24-25, 2023, bringing together today’s top global retailers and brands to merge fashion, culture and community in NYC’s vibrant Flat Iron neighborhood. NEW PROJECT represents what’s new, now and to come in the contemporary men’s and gender neutral market with an international community attracting brands from France, Sweden, Italy, UK, Canada and Japan. The January 2023 edition of PROJECT New York will feature the widest range of quality retailers alongside brands that have been hand-selected to represent the PROJECT community, including Alpha Industries, Low GH, OAS and WANT The Essentials, said Edwina Kulego, vice-president of PROJECT. PROJECT NY is like a lens into today’s cultural landscape, it will spotlight leading brands across a wide range of categories including denim, outerwear, contemporary streetwear, footwear and fashion. traditional male fashion. The diversity of genderfluid fashion continues to be a strong point for retailers and we are excited to usher in the latest brands in this space. Attendees can expect a complete fashion experience from sight to sound through collaboration with New York mens day continuing into 2023 with the aim of showcasing emerging fashion designers in unconventional ways and a soundtrack throughout the show provided by twin DJs BLK ID. Registered retailers include Westerlind, Japan beamsNeiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Stag Provisions, goose gooseJ-Crew, Ron Herman, Dover street marketNordstrom, SAKS Fifth Avenue, blue in greenRothmans, Kerrisdale Hills, American Rag, KITHIron Shop Provisions, Steadbrook, The Armory, Homme Essential, hypebeastKafka Mercantile (UK), ShopBop, CuevaBill Hallman, Ray Rickburn, patron of The New, Supply of hatchetsDLS Outfitters, Macys, and more. It’s so much fun to go to PROJECT because similar designs aren’t put together for easy purchase, it’s more of a village experience from all perspectives where a keen eye can stumble upon something truly new and exciting. . -David Alperin, Goose Barnacle Brands featured include AEO, Tracks, Quartz Co. Outerwear, WANT Essentials, creative office, Paraboot UKNMB New York, Alpha Industriesgolden age denim, deceivers, Tateossian London, Low GHGoodlife Clothing, William Bravo, No One Clothier, Jasper Los Angeles, Samuel Zelig, Jagvi, etc. For more information on how to attend as a buyer or become an exhibitor, visit www.projectfashionevents.com Members of the press can register at www.projectfashionevents.com Follow PROJECT on social at instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn and use #PROJECTNY to stay connected. ABOUT THE PROJECT Representing what’s new, now and to come in contemporary men’s and women’s apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT is where domestic and international shoppers go to be inspired by high-end brands, find designer goods relevant midsize companies and connect with a like-minded industry. opinion leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media and experiences, PROJECT propels next season’s most important trends, generates global awareness and ultimately drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com. ABOUT INFORMA FASHION MARKETS Informa Markets Fashion connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights and fashion trade events around the world, including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more efficient manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to discovering inspiring collections and the latest trends in apparel, footwear and accessories, Informa Markets Fashions’ diverse portfolio supports the entire ecosystem of fashion, fostering innovation and stimulating creativity throughout the year. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com contacts Kristine Borland Informa Markets Fashion [email protected] Joe Yang PR agency [email protected]

