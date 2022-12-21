How to age well with power and grace

Each of us has our own self-imposed independent timeline. When I first heard Norma Kamali say this, I felt free. The brilliant fashion designer and aging advocate has taken the pulse of what I’ve been thinking since I turned 40: we’re all very different, which means everyone grows and ages well in unique ways. Kamalis’ insight has shown me that there is nothing wrong with letting go of the self-sabotaging restraints we break ourselves against as we grow older.

It’s no news that things seem to get more complicated with age, especially for women. Everywhere we turn there’s a message to anti-age, erase wrinkles or (somehow!) look younger. Are we fighters of time? So many people, myself included, feel anxious, concerned and excluded. The harsh narratives around aging leave me wondering: How can we change this conversation?

Featured image by Michelle Nash.

1 of 4 Image by Michelle Nash

I want to breathe and lean into the gift of growing old. That’s why I look to women like Kamali to guide me. Thankfully, she and a slew of other pioneering, iconoclastic women are showing the middle finger to tight (and mean!) ideas about maturing by creating their own rules for how to age well. To create a manifesto, I’ve collected some of the most refreshing ideas about aging from pioneers near and far. I turned to these bits of wise wisdom when I felt down. Every word showed me that the best is yet to come.

Because to age well is to live fully. It takes loving ourselves and those around us, appreciating all the beauty, and squeezing every minute of the fleeting time we have.

I want to breathe and lean into the gift of growing old.

2 out of 4 Image by Michelle Nash.

11 Pieces of Wisdom on How to Age Well Pioneering Women (and a Guy!)

#1: Youth is a state of mind

When you get older, you realize staying healthy is joyful and critical because age isn’t so much a timeline, says activist and actress Jane Fonda Charm earlier this year. You can be very old at 84, which is my age, but you can also be very young. Fonda embodies this spirit as she continues to pursue her activism more than sixty years after she began to passionately voice her opinion on all things political, cultural and feminist.

#2: Every day is a chance to grow better

After a wildly successful career as a model and actress, Brooke Shields is focused on changing the age-appropriate narrative. The recently founded entrepreneur The beginning is now, a wellness brand and platform rooted in the belief that every day is a chance to start over. Shields says people magazine that she was inspired to start her new business after learning how many women didn’t believe they had the right to feel powerful or beautiful after a certain age. That has to change, she says. “Yes, my body [and] my skin is different at 57 than it was in my 20s, but that’s not what I want. I’m not trying to get any younger, I’m trying to get better and more confident.

#3: Cook and eat what you love

Eating clean and healthy is important, yes. But so does what makes you happy, and that’s what glorious Babs Costello does with abandon. The 73-year-old TikTok sensation, who says she’s everyone’s grandmother, knocks me down every time she posts a cooking video vigorously. Its motto ? Eat well, be with those you love and have fun.

3 out of 4 Image by Michelle Nash

#4: Never lose enthusiasm for what’s next

If anyone makes 50 look good, it’s Tracy Ellis Ross. As she wrapped up her run on the hit TV show Black-ish this year, she started looking into new projects and adventures. She talked about leaning into the unknown on TODAY, saying that I feel like I’m in time to wander, to reflect, to be and to understand. What’s the next dream? What do I want next in this next chapter of my life? And as for turning 50, Ross says it’s all about gratitude. I’ve always loved getting old, she continues. I feel wiser, I’m more comfortable in my own skin.

#5: Write the story of YOUR life

I think everyone should write their life story,” Jennifer Gray said in an interview earlier this year as she promoted her brilliantly titled memoir, out of the corner. “We were all so busy telling everyone’s story. Especially in Hollywood. I had goosebumps the first time I read the words of the 63-year-old young actress, as I always do. Because, as Gray proclaims, owning your way is more than a path to happiness. It’s about encouraging others around you to do the same. “Resume your story. It’s one of the most empowering things you can do. For you. For your children. And not only is it a radical act of introspection that can lead to really knowing yourself, but it can also shine a light on where you want to go.

#6: Ageism is outdated

Vera Wang, the inimitable fashion designer, has it all in my head. I love his vision of never succumbing to the expectation of trying to stay young according to other people’s expectations. I never thought of doing everything possible to preserve youth in a fanatical and obsessive way, it told the BBC this year. Asked about her secrets to vitality and success, Wang applauds sleep and a daily cocktail of vodka. I’m in.

#7: Gray is beautiful

When Andie MacDowell first stepped out on the red carpet in 2021 donning shiny silver corkscrew curls, the media went into a frenzy. The longtime actress and model has proven to the world that a woman’s hair color doesn’t have to be something that panders to society’s age expectations. I don’t want people to expect that I need to look younger to be valuable or to be beautiful or desirable, MacDowell exclaimed in an interview for vogue. We don’t do that to men! We like an older man. We love aging men. I wish I had the same expectation for women, and I was getting there…you know, baby steps.

4 out of 4 Image by Michelle Nash

#8: Always ask for help

Speaking of men…. Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s advice is so good I had to include it. For his recent project, the action star found himself in the best shape of his life, he said men’s health. But it went beyond impeccable physical condition. Johnson has attained new strengths in his mental, spiritual and emotional fitness, and he attributes a large part of that to the fact that he finally learned to ask for help, after 50 years. and the value of asking for help, he said. The ego gets in the way and we start stuffing things deep in our guts, which is not a good thing, he says. I became a lawyer to ask for help.

#9: Never dress your age

There is still Norma Kamali, burning down the house of ageist errors. In his book, I’m invincibleand in various interviews, Kamali breaks all the rules saying that women and anyone should wear whatever they want no matter how many birthdays they have celebrated. A healthy lifestyle is much more valuable, but clothes have value, Kamali said. They can change the way we feel in a day and the way we present ourselves. That’s why I say don’t dress your age because that chronological age is a number and you shouldn’t put yourself in that box.

#10: Aging should be celebrated

Paulina Porizkova, the self-proclaimed accidental former model and writer, has become one of the most inspiring public voices on aging with power. The 57-year-old activist takes to Instagram, sharing her honest thoughts on makeup, filters, societal expectations and loving her changing body and face. It’s downright inspiring to watch her own it. I especially liked what she posted earlier this year that aging is not a disease. She continued, “He should be celebrated for what he is. Growth and change.

#11: It has to be and look perfect? Let it go.

Gwyneth Paltrow has given countless women permission to kiss. I saw it with my own eyes when I worked at goop: founders have an unparalleled talent for building trust in a person, while leading by example. When Paltrow turned 50 last fall, she opened a new chapter on aging with power by proclaiming her desire to ditch perfectionism. Paltrow wrote, honoring her silver hair and fine lines, that her body is something to celebrate and honor. I have a mantra that I insert into these reckless thoughts that try to derail me: I accept. I accept marks and sagging skin, wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, to look perfect, to defy gravity, to defy logic, to defy humanity. I accept my humanity.