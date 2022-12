Politicians fume when ultra-Orthodox neighborhood grocery store was discovered with men-only hours

Yesh Atid and Yisrael Beytenu lawmakers reacted with fury on Tuesday when a grocery store in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem was found to have introduced men-only shopping hours. Politicians have directed their anger at the incoming coalition, which is set to endorse gender segregation in public spaces. “It’s starting,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned in a tweet featuring a screenshot of the story, which was reported by local Jerusalem outlet Mynet. Although Lapid and other politicians have hinted that the store’s policy was a response to the alleged next government’s plans to pass a law allowing for gender segregation, the practice has been in place for several months, since before the elections in november. It just hadn’t been widely reported in the media until Monday. The policy, which began informally, was announced publicly by a sign outside the store in Jerusalem’s Mea She’arim neighborhood in late October, informing the public that the grocery store would only be open for men from 11 a.m. until closing on Fridays and the day before public holidays. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By signing up, you agree to the terms This is in clear violation of a 2000 Israeli law, which explicitly prohibits discrimination based on gender and other criteria in public spaces, including shops. In its announcement, which was posted at the door, the store said the decision was made “in light of requests from neighborhood rabbis and a large portion of our customers.” The statement added that stricter enforcement was needed because its previous informal policy had not been sufficiently followed. Although the policy predates the election, politicians from the secular Yisrael Beytenu and Yesh Atid parties have misleadingly linked it to the alleged incoming coalition’s recent plans to pass a law that would allow gender segregation in public spaces. . “The train started to derail. The message of this government in formation reaches the ground, and the exclusion of women resurfaces. We will not allow this to happen,” said Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer. Other lawmakers, however, simply spoke out strongly against the store’s policy and vowed to fight it. “Scary segregation rears its ugly head in Jerusalem, the capital. It started with public events and now it’s on the market. We will not allow this blatant violation of the freedom of half the population to perform basic and simple activities such as buying bread or milk. There are lines you don’t cross,” said Yesh Atid MK Matti Sarfatti Harcavi.

