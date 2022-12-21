Sustainable fashion with Indian outfits





In a world of fast fashion, it becomes really difficult to keep track of what to wear on many occasions without feeling guilty about unique wardrobe pieces that you will never be able to repeat. Let’s face it, we all want to ace our fashion game without people noticing that we’re repeating any outfit, even if it’s our favorite. As a fashion designer, I’ve often been overwhelmed by this guilt too. I have to keep trying on a number of outfits for my viewers and yet manage everything I wear within the manageable excuse of space, i.e. my wardrobe. So how can I do? Luckily the Indian outfits come to my rescue and I pass my A-game by getting creative with n number of combinations I can create with the Indian bases. And if you want to know how to achieve it, dive into my exclusive styling tips!



The essential Indian basics in your wardrobe:



1. Comfortable saris your 6 meters of absolute grace: When you go to create your basic wardrobe, opt for as many beautiful patterns of saris in as comfortable fabric as you can. these saris can help you style your hair like ghagras, DIY tie-me-down-dresses, and many more outfits. You can always seek style inspiration from your favorite designer and find a number of ways to style your sari where you can stand out with grace. Not only will you look stylish, but people will fall in love with you and your creativity with just one long, beautiful piece of fabric. Make sure you have accessories on hand like belts and blazers to go with the saris.



2. Complex design Kurta Chikankaari in a neutral color: Kurta Chikankaari will never go out of fashion and will be worn until eternity. Such is the nerve of the intricate pattern and I’m not complaining. Look for beautifully designed open frames kurtasantique but timeless laced crop tops or bandana tops kankaari and style it with various combinations of skirts, palazzos, dupattas stand out in the crowd. A light color chikankaari kurta layered with blazers will give an extra sultry vibe to your work outfits. 3. Flared Ghaghra with indigenous pattern: Do not tell me ghagras aren’t something you haven’t dreamed of showing since time immemorial. As long as you have ghagras flared enough to give you the whirlwind, you have nothing to lose in the outfit game. It can go with beautiful tunics, smart casual tops and everyday blazers in a snap. You can still put them on, match them in different color combinations and look like a princess to conquer the world. 4. A lot of dynamism dupattas to go with all moods: And to top off all your combinations, you should always have plenty of dupattas to go with each of your combinations. Not only a dupatta adds a great layer to your outfit idea, but also gives you a distinct style with how you decide to drape it. You can opt for a Phulkarior one Chanderi. You can go for a tie-and-die dupatta or you can absolutely kill it with a Banarasi silk dupatta. A Kalamkari dupatta with drops and pom poms would be an absolutely lovely choice to do so. Without forgetting the laces that must be added to spice up your dupatta statement to go with your Indian ethnicities.



Pro tip: Diversify your draping style to give your outfit a bit of Indo-Western boldness.

