Trans woman arrested, accused of being a ‘man in uniform’ by Texas police Liberation News





On October 16, Joan Simoncelli, an intersex, two-spirit transgender woman, was arrested by police on her own property in Bexar County near San Antonio. The officer told Simoncelli that she was arrested for making a false police report and for being a man in a dress. Joan Simoncelli After being incarcerated in Bexar County Jail, police placed Simoncelli among the male population, even though her driver’s license identified her as female. She was subjected to teasing, transphobic hate speech and physical pain by the Bexar County Police Department and was forced to appear in court. The community rallied to his defence. On the day of her arrest, Simoncelli alleges that she was leaving her property to take photos for real estate purposes. According to Simoncelli, her nephew, who lived nearby, surprised her while she was in her car and started shouting transphobic slurs. Simoncelli remained in the vehicle as the nephews’ frustrations began to grow. He then hit his car window. Both Simoncelli and his nephew contacted police about the incident. When officers responded, the nephew reported Joan Simoncelli as a trans woman to the police. Simoncelli was later arrested by Bexar County police for making a false report. Arrested for calling the police? The Simoncellis case is typical of the double standards and harassment that trans, non-binary, and intersex people experience daily under capitalism. She did everything she was supposed to do in the eyes of the law, going through the long and grueling process of changing all her legal documents (driver’s license, marriage license, even baptismal information) to reflect her lived gender. When she was attacked, she again did what people are told is the right thing to do: call the emergency services. Instead, it simply led to further discrimination and even criminal charges against his. The assault, arrest, and legal nightmare Simoncelli endured show that police and legal systems in the United States are designed to discriminate against trans, non-binary, and intersex people. Simoncelli now faces the injustices of the bureaucracy of the judicial systems. His trial was originally scheduled for December 7. The Party for Socialism and Liberation, Black Freedom Factory and Act4SA held a rally in his defense at the Bexar County Courthouse to defend Simoncelli and protest the racist and transphobic justice system. The Simoncellis case has been moved multiple times, then moved to Zoom, and has now been moved to next month. Activists are demanding that Bexar County drop the charges and dismiss the case and that the officer who arrested Simoncelli, as well as the prison staff who ridiculed her and placed her with the male population, be held responsible for their actions. Anything else will be a grave injustice to Simoncelli and to LGBTQ people everywhere!

