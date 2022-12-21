Megan Fox and MGK turn heads with fuzzy fashion statement





Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out in style once again, and with another one of their famous matching outfits, no less. The duo, who have been engaged for nearly a year, were spotted in Los Angeles on Monday night as they headed to Catch Steak for a fancy evening meal, the Daily mail reports. In true lovebird style, they sported elegantly complementary looks, this time with plenty of fuzz. For her part, the 36-year-old actress sported a silver sequined mini skirt, paired with a mint green corset top and pink fuzzy trim cardigan. She carried a matching pink handbag, which appeared to be made entirely of fur, while sporting a pair of powder pink stilettos. TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images MGK, 32, matched his outfit perfectly with his fiancee’s as he also sported fur with a long fuzzy white coat and a pair of boots with a soft pink accent to coordinate with Fox’s ensemble. He completed the look with a matching bucket hat, which is surprisingly similar to the one Fox herself was photographed wearing. Fox and Kelly seem to have a special affinity for bucket hats, as the Jennifer’s body alum previously share instagram photos of herself wearing a red version of the furry hat in October, after posting pics in a purple just a few weeks before that. The ‘Emo Girl’ singer is also known for wearing fashionable headwear, as he has done before. shared a video of himself wearing a pink and blue tie-dye version of the hat, as well as a solid candy pink in another series of photos.

