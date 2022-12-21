Fashion
Bachelorettes Andi Dorfman goes wedding dress shopping: photos
Say yes to the dress! Former bachelor Andi Dorfmann had a blast trying on wedding dresses for her upcoming nuptials with her fiancé Blaine Hart but that doesn’t mean the shopping experience wasn’t exhausting.
The longest day of my life, but it was awesome, Dorfman, 35, said in a video via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 20, after finishing a day of shopping for clothes with her best friends. Nothing I showed you is what you choose, but it was fabulous stuff. We had the best things, really.
The Georgia native spent the day in New York City with her closest friends in search of the perfect dress for her big day. Dorfman took to social media to share the exciting adventure with her fans and show off some beautiful pieces from different designers.
@markingramatelier you are the most beautiful human inside and out and @liza.lieberman.style the best stylist in the whole world! the former reality star gushed via her Instagram story while donning a shoulderless white number with cascading flowers embroidered down the front. Shopping for dresses has been a bit overwhelming and the way you put them together with ease is .
Dorfman also tried a layered tulle ensemble as a possible second option. Had to try it on, she captioned a video of herself in an ivory dress. In a second clip, the ABC personality fell to the floor after trying to put on the heavy getup, writing, The World’s Most Expensive Mattress.
To avoid being overwhelmed during the fun day of dressing up, Dorfman and his girl gang eased the stress in the best way possible: by toasting with bubbly.
How we got through 7 hours of clothes shopping today, the Bachelor Nation star captioned a photo of herself and her BFFs snapping their glasses before heading to the airport with her 36 year old fiancé.
Dorfman and Hart were first linked in the fall of 2021 when the lawyer teased that she was in a serious relationship.
Obviously I’ve always been a little relationship shy having done the show and had this exposure and it was just a big deal that blew up in my face, Dorfman said exclusively. We Weekly in February 2022, two months after revealing Harts’ identity. I just met someone I wanted everyone to know. Sounds cliché, but [I wanted to] scream from the rooftops. I was like, I want everyone to know how happy I am in love and I think the answer is great because I didn’t know what the answer would be.
While the couple went Instagram official on New Year’s Eve in December 2021, they originally met 15 years prior through a mutual friend. They reconnected in Italy during the summer of 2021.
I think we have great chemistry, a good connection, exclaimed the commercial real estate professionalWein February 2022 of his love. She is very intelligent, also very funny, makes me laugh The list is long, but the humor is at the top.
A month later, he proposed on the beach in Los Angeles. Hart made the sunset extra special when he popped the question with a 5-carat radiant cut diamond with a halo and split shank, designed by jeweler Sabri Guven, who worked on the Dorfmans mothers engagement ring 40 years earlier.
Prior to her romance with the South Carolina native, Dorfman appeared on season 18 of The single person in 2014. After dropping John Paul Galavis during the fantasy sequel dates it was named season 10 Bachelorette. During her time on the show, she chose Josh Murray above second place Nick Vial, but the pair called off after eight months together.
Keep scrolling to see photos from Dorfmans wedding dress shopping adventure:
Keep scrolling to see photos from Dorfmans wedding dress shopping adventure:
Not the one!
the I’m not fine the author donned a layered tulle dress that she considered “the heaviest mattress in the world.”
Credit: Courtesy of Instagram/Andi Dorfman
Cheers!
The group toasted to celebrate Dorfman’s upcoming nuptials.
Credit: Courtesy of Andi Dorfman/Instagram
Almost perfect
the Single alum was stunned by the beauty of a dress that featured a tight bodice and cascading embellishments.
Credit: Courtesy of Andi Dorfman/Instagram
Big thanks
Dorfman gave a sweet shout out to his friends and stylist, who came over for the big shopping day. The band also made a pit stop at New York’s premier vacation destination, Rockefeller Center.
|
