10 best fashion moments of 2022

Fashion was in the spotlight this year with some of our favorites making their mark in ways we just weren’t ready to see. And as 2022 draws to a close, let’s take a moment to marvel, once again, at fashion moments that symbolize the ever-changing idea of clothing existing without gender or rules in general.
There have truly been some inspirational and society-changing fashion moments, like Oscar Isaac wearing a gray kilt perfectly a la moon knight first. Who can forget Bad Bunny continually pushing the boundaries of clothing and fashion, especially at The Met Gala? And let’s not forget Lupita Nyong’o’s outfit transformation at the wakanda forever first in Mexico!
Ultimately, there are times when you know a statement piece will indeed make a statement and these Latin fashion moments of 2022 delivered and that’s why they ended up on this 2022 list of the best moments of fashion of the year!
1
Oscar Isaacs Gray Kilt at the premiere of ‘Moon Knight’
Oscar Isaac took social media by storm when he showed up not once but twice wearing a gray kilt. Seeing this man own the red carpet with an item of clothing normally attributed to people who feature women really made him a fashion moment of 2022. However, it wasn’t really supposed to be a statement. Like him said to Remezcla, Sometimes it is enough to put on a skirt. For me, it wasn’t that deep. I was like I liked it. I will put one. Mood.
2
Jenna Ortegas ‘Wednesday’ Premiere Veil
Jenna Ortegas takes on the iconic character Wednesday because Netflix did not stop at the screen. The stunned rising star Versace to the premiere of the new show in a striking black dress coupled with an impressive veil that the character would totally approve of. Ortegas’ ability to take Wednesday Addams from angsty teenager to jaw-dropping star with a few well-placed props has us begging for a Season 2.
3
Lupita Nyongos Transforms the Look of ‘Wakanda Forever’ Mexican Premiere
We love to see a good reveal and Lupita Nyongo delivered at the Mexican premiere of Black Panther: wakanda forever. What started as an oversized red coat has been stripped down to reveal a form-fitting leather dress which, in all honesty, is the perfect held for this premiere. If you didn’t think Nyongo could be more amazing, take a moment and remember this amazing look with a fitted bodice and an updo.
4
Bad Bunny understands the mission for the Met Gala
Bad Bunny is known for showing up and showing off with his look and this year’s iconic Met Gala outfit was on point. The theme was In America: A Fashion Anthology and Bad Bunny went there research fashion looks in Puerto Rico and the Golden Age. With this research and her unwavering approach to fashion, Bad Bunny and her stylist teamed up to create a stunning dress that blended both men’s and women’s fashions of the time. The look was dormant while continuing to push the boundaries of gendered fashion.
5
Kali Uchis unveils her new Obsesin collection
Kali Uchis proves to be more than a musician with the jeans collection it dropped this year. Inspired by 90s Latina fashion, Uchis unveiled a collection of denim wear using raw denim in a way that taps into our high school days. Only Uchis can fit denim into such a timeless, sexy and exciting collection, even from the promotional video.
6
Sebastin Yatras ‘Encanto’ Oscar Inspired Costume
It’s no mystery that Charm has been the moment for Latin media in 2022. The Disney film following a magical Colombian family and living in an equally magical house, was a hit that transcended cultural identity. Sebastin Yatra was tapped to sing “Dos Orguitas” for the film, and the film’s popularity landed him a starring role at the 2022 Oscars. So, of course, Yatra showed up to sing in a black suit covered in gold butterflies. created by a Colombian designera perfect tribute to the song and movie that touched the hearts of millions this year.
7
Tessa Thompson stunts in a black costume for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder
By the time Thompson appeared in the trailer for the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer rocking a black suit, fans lost their minds. For some, that was all they needed to see to convince them to go see the movie, and so on. She just knows how to sell the look with just seconds on screen and that’s what makes her a fashion moment of 2022. But for others it illustrated the ‘king’ that Valkyrie was and continues to be. to be for his people. Even when she looks bored.
8
Eiza Gonzlez as Mara Flix for Vogue Mexico
Paying homage to those who came before us is crucial to keeping culture alive for those too young to know the icons who came before us. Eiza Gonzlez taking inspiration from one of Hollywood’s first Latina movie stars was a perfect touch for her Vogue Mexico photo shoot. The way she was able to channel the vibe and personality of Flix is a masterclass in fashion used to honor our cultural history in a modern way, from the makeup to the fabrics used to bring these looks to life.
9
Georgina Trevios Rocked by Beyonc earrings
We love to see someone in our community achieve success in new ways and Trevios’ year was undoubtedly made when the one and only Beyonc rocked her earrings. Queen Bey wore the earrings in the Im That Girl trailer for the highly anticipated Renaissance album. Earrings are a definite shout out to that Latina staple: big gold hoops. The earrings are gold plated with Mrs. Honey in the hoop and they are unforgettable and even more iconic now.
ten
Mj Rodriguez looks timeless at the Met Gala
This Mj Rodriguez look was so good we had to include it, even though it means this list has two Met Gala looks. Rodriguez wore a sparkly Moschino dress that made her sparkle from head to toe. The hood completed the look and gave Rodriguez a silhouette that made her seem otherworldly and timeless.