Fashion
Chlo Sevigny talks about her favorite movie, being an it girl and fashion
Imagine being high on cough syrup while waiting for the results of a Covid test. (It will be negative, but you don’t know it yet.) You’re swaddled in a blur of checkered woolen blankets; your throat is thankfully numbed by a layer of Vicks VapoRub. Then your phone rings and it’s Chlo Sevigny.
She’s at a raging H&M party in Brooklyn, which might as well be March because you’re not going anywhere anytime soon. And as you drift between the waking world and the cherry-flavored slimes of recovery vibes, you realize that even if you were face-to-face with Sevigny, who is a brand ambassador for the retailer, it wouldn’t have really matters. That’s because while she’s a very real human, she’s also kind of a fever dream, full (and wonderful) human who’s also an impending avatar of cool, a Gen X icon who appears on Gen Z’s vision boards. It’s also a meme, because: 2022.
Here’s what Sevigny has to say about the fate of an It Girl, the sex appeal of cardigans and the infomercial that saved her Miu Miu shirt.
What’s the oldest H&M piece you have in your closet?
Well, when Humberto (Leon) and Carol (Lim) did their Kenzo collab, I still have the blue dress I wore from that campaign, and a lot of stuff from them. Oh! I also have the Margiela stuff from 2012. Remember that? I feel like this collection really put H&M on a different level, because who can just call Margiela, you know?
One of the arguments against fast fashion is that it’s not built to last. But you just checked the name of H&M parts from 10 years ago. What are your tips for making all clothes, not just expensive ones, last longer?
First, you should wash things by hand and hang them to dry whenever you can. I know it takes longer and I know not everyone can save that kind of time. But if you can, and you have the patience available, you should do it. It’s cheaper than dry cleaning, anyway! And then think about your laundry. Because I have a small child, I use this scent-free cleanser from Seventh Generation on everything. And if you need to remove a stain from a piece when I have to do it on my very old Miu Miu parts they gave me when I modeled for them? I use OXY on these.
The curtain cleaner from the infomercial?
Yeah. I just dip them in it and it makes them bright white again. I’ve been doing this forever.
A lot of the clothes you mentioned are gifts. What’s the best fashion gift you’ve ever received?
You know, I just pulled something out of storage. This is a hand knitted cardigan with my name sewn on the front that Harmony Korines’ mother made for me. It’s so DIY and the care that goes into it is quite special. Patrick ODell photographed me inside [in 2005]but i started wearing it again and it is still then Well.
I have a feeling JW Anderson is going to do another version for you. This will be the new Harry Styles cardigan.
Wait, speaking of JW, I also have these things I call Cinderella dresses, which are the clothes you wear once and have to return to the creator. But once in a while, not so often! You get to keep them. So I have the JW dress I wore to the Met Gala and a Valentino dress from the Golden Globes, and they’re neatly arranged by Julie Ann Claussshes The Digital Archivist on Instagram so they don’t get messed up. There is also an older dress from [Alexander] McQueen who is very, very special.
It’s been 28 years since Jay McInerney last featured you on the new yorker and named you the It Girl of the 90s. Do you think the New York It Girls can still exist now, or has the internet made it impossible for someone like Julia Fox to achieve that kind of cultural aura ?
I think there will always be It Girls, because there will always be someone on stage who will be even more spectacular. Whether it’s because of their natural style, presence or intellect in many ways, it’s mostly intellect that sets you apart and allows you to rise above the rest! Julia [Fox] of course, and also Paloma [Elsesser] and Hailey Benton Gates; they all have this mix. They can light up a room, but they can also understand and calibrate the mood of those rooms.
I had no idea, but that’s great. I mean, unfortunately, Broken glass is very timely. Now, with all the fake news and dialogue around journalistic integrity and clickbait, I think this is very timely. So it’s a good thing that people find this story!
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
