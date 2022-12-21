Dress warm, stay indoors and turn down the heat – Sterling Journal-Advocate

With an arctic air mass combined with strong winds headed into Colorado, temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing Fahrenheit for the rest of the week. Residents are urged to take special precautions to protect themselves, their pets and livestock, and to minimize the impact on energy infrastructure.

Much of Colorado is under a wind chill warning from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Friday, as well as a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.

“The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values,” warns the National Weather Service.

Forecasts call for a Wednesday evening low of 19 below freezing and wind chills as low as -45. Thursday’s high is expected to peak at just -5.

The simplest protections against the freezing cold are simply to stay indoors and turn down the thermostat. Other than that, there are things people need to do to stay safe in cold weather.

As most coloradans already know, dress in layers. The Centers for Disease Control advise several layers of loose clothing under a tightly woven fabric shell to resist the wind. Additionally, mittens are warmer than gloves, hats should cover the ears and forehead, and cotton garments do not retain body heat as well as wool, silk, or polypropylene inner layers.

Be careful when using alcohol to de-ice or fuel vehicles; either of these spilled on the skin rapidly reduces the temperature of the skin, causing a risk of frostbite.

CDC guidelines also warn people to watch out for chills; this is an important first sign that the body is losing heat. Persistent chills are a signal to come in and warm up.

The two biggest dangers for people in cold weather are hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia is a condition caused when the body temperature drops below 95F. It can kill. For those who survive, there are likely to be lasting kidney, liver and pancreatic problems. Warning signs include uncontrollable chills, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness, and apparent exhaustion. Anyone with these symptoms needs medical attention immediately.

Frostbite is damage to body tissues caused by extreme cold. A wind chill of -20 Fahrenheit will cause frostbite in just 30 minutes. Frostbite causes loss of sensation and a white or pale appearance of extremities, such as fingers, toes, earlobes, or the tip of the nose. As with hypothermia, the symptoms of frostbite require medical attention.

Homeland security is equally important. The CDC advises never to use charcoal or gas grills indoors; they are not properly ventilated and can be deadly.

Use space heaters in accordance with the instructions that come with them or are printed on them. If your home has a woodstove or fireplace, make sure you have experience using it. Now is not the time to find out how to make a fire safely.

Xcel Energy’s media relations office says lowering the thermostat to about 68 degrees can save electricity and natural gas. Programmable thermostats should be set to automatically lower the temperature to around 65 when the family is in bed. Open drapes and curtains to allow direct sunlight to warm the house, then close them when it gets dark. Set ceiling fans on low speed to push warm air down. And while it’s a good idea to close off rooms that aren’t being used, keep other interior doors open to allow hot air to circulate more freely through the house. Also, conserve heat by limiting the opening and closing of exterior doors and seal pet doors to the outside, especially when the wind is blowing.

Also dress warm indoors to compensate for lower thermostat settings.

For more detailed information see the Xcels power saving tips page https://my.xcelenergy.com/s/residential/tips and CDC Guidance on Extreme Cold https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/pdf/extreme-cold-guide.pdf.