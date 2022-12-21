The best thick coats for winter





MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 15: (LR) Tamara Kalinic wears Fendi gold hairpins / brooch, gold long … [+] earrings, a golden necklace, a mini short white dress with black printed crossed curved lines, a short brown and khaki Fendi jacket with printed wavy monograms / logo and a hood, a mini Fendi bag in brown leather, a shiny gold Fendi bag; Caroline Daur wears white sunglasses, gold necklace, gray top, long gray double breasted trench closed with gold Fendi logo buckle belt, black leather bag, outside Fendi show during Fashion Week Milan Man – Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on January 15, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) Getty Images The season of gifts has arrived. This Christmas, provide warmth and style with these best heavy coats for winter. Made from 100% shearling and leather, this cream-coloured coat is a mix of modern and vintage. Wear it with cashmere knits in light tones for a lifted winter look. AlphaTauri Cream Shearling Jacket Alpha Tauri Sleek, bold and deliciously fuchsia, DUNDAS’ Lennox Coat is everything you dream of. Featuring oversized, structured shoulders, the classic maxi length coat will enhance any party look. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Coat DUNDAS Lennox pink DUNDAS Channel the festive spirit this holiday season with SLOWEAR’s oversized check wool felt coat. For the ultimate winter country feel, the gingham print in a warm burnt orange hue will look great with a pair of wellies. Oversized coat SLOWEAR Montedoro SLOWEAR Face heavy snowfalls and sudden drops in temperature this winter in the Sydney parka from J.LINDEBERG. The classic silhouette combined with premium traceable down makes it the best choice for staying stylish and warm. J.LINDEBERG Sydney down parka J. LINDEBERG A maxi-length silver trench may seem a little too futuristic, but believe me, it’s more flattering than you think. The embossed leather-look number has been picked up by a number of trendsetters, so get yours before it’s gone. Rotate Birger Christensen Croc Effect Maxi Coat Sarah Lysander This animal print faux fur number from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini is the epitome of wintry glamour. The double-breasted style in a relaxed fit lends an enviable allure of a cool, vintage vibe that’s also ultra feminine. Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini faux fur coat Philosophy of Lorenzo Serafini Add a splash of color to the winter season by donning this Dua Puffer Coat from BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN. The oversized fit and exposed zipper pocket details make the down jacket undeniably cool, while maintaining the feminine appeal with the removable belt. TREE AND HORSE GARDEN Dua Down Jacket GARDEN OF TREES AND HORSES The Matrix atmosphere is in the spotlight. Give the coolest gift this festive season with the AFTERHOURS vegan leather maxi coat in an oversized fit, with a tie belt and padded shoulders. AFTERHOURS Vegan Leather Maxi Coat AFTER HOURS Season after season, Max Maras Teddy Coat defies trend and stays firmly in style. This year, the best-selling Teddy coat got a makeover. The sleeves are wider and shorter with cuff detailing, making it the perfect addition to any holiday wardrobe. Max Mara New Teddy Coat Max Mara You can’t go wrong with a stylish long quilted coat like this one from LONGCHAMP. Featuring an accentuated waistline and traditional heritage designs, the timeless silhouette is now reinvented for an elevated look. LONGCHAMP Down Jacket in Black LONGCHAMP The highly anticipated Canada Goose x Reformation The collab collection is now available. The seven-piece range features Canada Gooses most iconic styles in vibrant colourways, like this Mystique parka in the most cheerful prints. Tribute to Canada Geese HUMANITY platform and reformations of innovative sustainable fashion, the collection is made from recycled fibers and responsibly sourced down and is meant to be passed down from generation to generation. Canada Goose x Reformation Mystique Parka Canada Goose

