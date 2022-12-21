Gucci and Harry Styles slammed for HA HA HA campaign controversy

Another day, another fashion fiasco. This time, Gucci and Harry Styles have landed in controversy over their latest HA HA HA advertising campaign.

The scandal follows major fracas involving Balenciaga, which forced the brand and its management to issue an apology and withdraw their adverts criticized for allegedly normalizing child abuse.

Photos posted to Gucci’s Instagram account about a week ago show singer-actor Harry Styles wearing a T-shirt with an angry-faced pink teddy bear. He’s standing next to what looks like a toddler’s mattress.

On the t-shirt are the words “I want more berries and that summer feeling” – part of the lyrics to his song “Watermelon Sugar” from his second studio album Thin line (2019). The song won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance of 2021.

Commentators criticize the ad

Several Instagram users slammed the new HA HA HA campaign with strong words in the post’s comment section.

“Is this an ad for children’s mattresses? If not…why is a children’s mattress included with a man in a fashion ad…what are you trying to normalize,” one user wrote.

“What was the creative thinking behind including a toddler bed? What’s the story? Who came up with this idea and where did they get this inspiration? I’m confused,” another said.

“Stop this kind of advertising!!! We are all aware of this,” reads a third comment.

“Unless he’s about to announce he’s expecting a baby, nothing else can justify the mattress. I don’t want to hear it!!!!!!” writes a commentator.

“Hey, Gucci… LEAVE OUR CHILDREN ALONE! said another.

The Instagram post and photos that sparked the controversy have not been removed from the official handle of the Kering-owned fashion house at the time of writing.

What is the HA HA HA campaign?

Styles, who is 28, helped design the HA HA HA collection with creative director Alessandro Michele. The collection was announced by Michele on June 20, 2022 during a press conference in Milan as part of Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

On November 23, Michele announced that he was leaving the brand.

The Balenciaga line

The Gucci photos have caused a stir as they come weeks after another major controversy involving Balenciaga, whose holiday ad campaign featured children wearing harnesses and bondage suits. Documents from a Supreme Court case involving federal child pornography laws were also seen in other campaign photos.

Following the backlash, Balenciaga, which is also owned by Kering, released two statements via Instagram Stories apologizing for the campaign saying the teddy bears “should not have been featured with children in this campaign.”

Apologies were also offered by Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna, and Cédric Charbit, the company’s chairman and CEO.

Balenciaga pulled the contentious ads and even filed a $25 million lawsuit against the campaign’s producers. The lawsuit was later dropped.

