Is BoohooMAN legit? A guide to safe shopping

Have you considered buying clothes from BoohooMAN, but you are not sure about their safety? As with any online store, they have mixed reviews on the quality of their service, but with such a range on offer, you’re surely still tempted to give it a shot.





Is it safe to buy from BoohooMAN? Does the website offer a refund? And will their service meet your expectations?





BoohooMAN: a quick overview

Boohooman.com is a clothing and accessories site for men. According to the website About Us, the website was inspired by boohoo.com, a leading online fashion retailer. Boohoo Group PLC is the company that owns both brands.

The clothing options on Boohoo.com cater to all genders. However, BoohooMAN mainly targets the men’s fashion market. One thing that sets the website apart from others is its collection of cutting-edge designs which are also reasonably priced. Almost all other items on the website are greatly reduced.

But is the website safe to shop?

Is BoohooMAN legit?

A website must tick certain boxes to be considered legitimate and safe for purchases. So is BoohooMAN a safe website to shop online? Let’s find out.

For a business to be considered trustworthy, it must offer a refund policy, as any legitimate business would. As BoohooMAN is evident in its Return policyit meets the first criterion.

The second thing that allows a business to shop safely is to support reliable payment methods. The fact that BoohooMAN accepts credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal increases its reliability among customers, especially those who use credit cards to shop online.

A reliable brand should also offer dedicated customer support. BoohooMAN provides this support for even after-sales customer queries, making it a trustworthy brand.

Apart from the above checks, the website is backed by a well-known company, Boohoo Group PLC, which has been in operation for almost two decades. Moreover, since the parent company runs other similar famous brands, you can feel confident to shop there. But that’s not the end of this story.

Are BoohooMAN products of good quality?

As a reputable brand, the company claims to maintain high quality standards despite its low selling prices. According to their vision, they aim to lead the global e-commerce market. So it’s reasonable to expect them to treat customers like royalty. However, whether you will like their service depends on the type of product you will buy and your personal preferences.

At trusted driver, many customers have praised the company for offering high quality products at a fraction of the price, but others have complaints. Because it depends on the type of product you order and your budget, the quality of the products you get is impossible to predict.

BoohooMAN Reviews: What Are Customers Saying?

When shopping for a brand for the first time, you should always check how satisfied previous customers are. On Trustpilot, BoohooMAN’s average rating is 3.5 out of 5.0 based on over 6,500 reviews. So it seems that the brand has more satisfied customers than unhappy customers.

Customers dissatisfied with the service complained of:

Incorrect sizes delivered by the brand.

Taking much longer than expected to receive delivery.

Long processing time for refunds.

Unnecessary customer support.

Besides the above, there are some complaints regarding the quality of the products. However, we were surprised that a BoohooMAN representative responded to most Trustpilot complaints and worked to resolve a few. This suggests that the brand cares about its customers.

Is Boohoo the same as Shein?

Boohoo and Shein follow the same online retail model and offer amazing clothing collections at an affordable price so that everyone can afford them. However, the two brands are owned by separate companies based in different countries. Shein is a Chinese retailer, while Boohoo is a British brand.

But can Shein also shop safely? Yes, it does, with caveats. Both brands have a good reputation and put pressure on existing brands, even those with physical stores.

Tips for smart shopping at BoohooMAN

BoohooMAN is a safe place to shop, offers incredibly affordable items with massive discounts, and has all the typical perks of shopping online. However, you should still take reasonable precautions. Before buying anything from BoohooMAN, you should keep these tips in mind to ensure you don’t regret your purchase:

Before placing an order, check the sizes you are ordering and make sure the selected size is in stock.

Before buying anything, always read the reviews on the listing. If other customers have not been impressed with a specific item, you should consider other options.

Don’t take an excessively cheap route. BoohooMAN offers products at incredibly low prices. There is a risk, however, that a product with an extremely low price may not be of high quality. Stay within the average budget.

Don’t let shipping delays ruin your fun dressing up for special occasions or shopping for gifts. Order in advance.

Refunds can take a long time to process. So if your budget is tight and winter is just around the corner, don’t expect an instant refund from BoohooMAN before moving on to another retailer.

Read it Return policy thoroughly. Never use the item if you find something wrong. Don’t even remove the stickers. Also, remember to keep track of the remaining days before getting a refund.

Although BoohooMAN offers different ways to contact customer support, the easiest is through their website. Visit the BoohooMAN website, then click the chat icon in the lower right corner. First, you will be greeted by an automated virtual assistant. After selecting the appropriate options, you will be transferred to a genuine BoohooMAN representative who will assist you.

Buy from BoohooMAN or try alternatives?

Buying from a website for the first time is difficult, which is why many new buyers are hesitant. Hope you now have a better understanding of BoohooMAN and can decide whether to buy from it or not. The brand is worth trying, but when you do, be sure to shop smart to get the most out of it.