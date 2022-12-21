Alessandro Michele, Riccardo Tisci, Raf Simons





Amid all the talk of celebrity endorsements, destination shows and sustainability in luxury, the fashion industry has also faced a series of major leadership changes in 2022. Some have quit their jobs, others have closed their eponymous brands. It wasn’t like this before. At the time, designers weren’t on the move as much, says a tailoring consultant for private clients like the late Anne Bass and UAE royals. Now it’s all one big game of chess.” In November, Alessandro Michele ended his eight-year tenure as head of Gucci; he had been with the company for over 20 years. There, her flowing 1970s silhouettes and bold colors changed the look of the brand and resonated with shoppers and celebrities alike; Jared Leto, Lana Del Rey and Harry Styles were all fans. Michele has even collaborated with other brands like Supreme and Balenciaga, which have expanded her reach beyond her core clientele. Why the change? The trade journal Daily Women’s Clothing reported that François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, Gucci’s parent company, was “watch a change of pace for the star brand of the group.” Michele leaves behind a rich heritage, and the introduction of a fine jewelry line, which GTC exclusive preview. Alessandro Michele with Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto in Gucci at the 2018 Met Gala. He was expelled After 27 years of his own line, Raf Simons, the Belgian designer who has championed youth culture since the start of his career, has announced that his Spring 2023 collection will be the last for his eponymous brand. While Simons worked at Jil Sander (2005-2012), Dior (2012-2015), Calvin Klein (2016-2018) and now Prada, where he is co-creative director, his own line was probably the expression the most sincere of its aesthetics. Each label he’s been to has distinctive qualities. But so is Raf, says curator Sharon Hurowitz, who has worn Simons over the years. There’s something special about it being your namesake brand. Simons didn’t explain why he was closing the label, but market turmoil likely played a part, according to the Guardian. In a smaller or independent brand, there is such flexibility to be creative. But to really source, market, distribute and make an impact, you’ll need the engine of a larger conglomerate, adds Hurowitz. Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada at the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards during Milan Fashion Week 2022. Daniele Venturelli Other changes include Riccardo Tisci leaving Burberry after less than a year in the English house to be replaced by Daniel Lee, formerly of Bottega Veneta, and Tom Ford selling his ultra-luxury label to Este Lauder in a deal of $2.8 billion. The game of musical chairs has become something of a model at the luxury level, but some buyers worry that the instability could hurt legacy homes in the long run. There are people who have had long mandates, but it’s very rare now, ”explains the sewing adviser. “Creative directors have access to historical archives, but is that enough if you’re only there for a short time? On the other hand, shuffling allows promising talents to be elevated to the ranks of the creative fashion aristocracy. In March, Salvatore Ferragamo announced that its new leader would be acclaimed British designer Maximillian Davis. He is only 26 years old but his first collection in Milan during fashion week has already been hailed as a success. Style news editor Style News Editor at City and countryside covering society, style, art and design.

