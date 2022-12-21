GoLocalProv | This accomplished fashion executive moved to Providence





View larger + Accomplished fashion industry executive Jennifer Cassara wants to help change the lives of women by helping them create not only timeless and effortless wardrobes, but also “GoodRobes”. Cassara, who recently moved to Providence with her husband Chris, just launched “GoodRobe & Co“, to empower women to look their best and feel confident, with styles created to “mix and match for endless, effortless wardrobe options.” Hailing from New York from Long Island, Cassara has had an extensive career in fashion and merchandising, but has always had the concept of GoodRobe in mind. GET THE LATEST NEWS HERE – SIGN UP FOR GLOCAL’S FREE DAILY EBLAST “Growing up, when most girls had dozens of Barbies, I had one Barbie — and a trunk full of clothes for her,” Cassara said. “I would take a blanket and prepare dozens of outfits for her, but each outfit had to incorporate a piece of the previous outfit.” In a career that has taken her from Manhattan to Boston, to Washington, D.C., and finally to Providence — Cassara says she couldn’t be more thrilled to land in Rhode Island, working both for a jewelry company family day and her passion project GoodRobe. “I really enjoy it here. I love downtown Providence. I love the people,” Cassara said. “There’s just something about Providence that touches me personally.” But before arriving in Providence, it was a long and winding journey to where she is now. And one of the highlights of his career? Signaling the meteoric trajectory of Rhode Island jewelry giant Alex & Ani as he began his rise, in what Cassara calls the “Tom Brady” moment of his career. But now, for Cassara, it’s even more about helping others. Related Articles Like this article ? Share it with others.

