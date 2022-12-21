The Arthurian legend inspired the bride’s Savannah Millers dress for her festive wedding in London





The choir continued to sing A Gaelic Blessing as the couple signed the register. St Peters is an old Saxon church, so rather than standing in front, we stood in the middle of the church with our friends and family all around us, Savannah recalled. It was so intimate and magical to be so close to all of them. Creating the ceremony was a very personal process, and that was really reflected in the atmosphere we generated as a result. I was completely thrilled from start to finish. It was just amazing to see all of our loved ones together, singing their hearts out all dressed up in brand new gear for a glamorous Christmas party. After the service, Savannah slipped into the vestry with her new hubby and the bridesmaids to sneak into an outfit change. I had designed, with my angelic right hand, Charlotte, a very long and spectacular gold sequined cape with a ruffled collar to wear after the service, and she secretly made me tulle sleeves adorned with scattered pearls, says Savannah. All the in-game textures were just a feast for my senses. The newlyweds walked from the church to their reception, flanked by friends and family, through the gardens of Petersham House to the nativity scenes for the reception. There they had a string swing orchestra and mulled wine was served with canapes before dinner. When guests were finally seated, the meal was a rowdy affair, with long banquet tables covered in large plates of food served family-style in the middle of the tables. Earlier in the fall, the couple had harvested acorns from James’ estate in Lancashire, Savannah’s home in Gloucestershire, his mother’s home in Fulham, as well as various other important locations. At the reception, they invited all guests to plant an acorn for them so that one day they can plant a wedding forest in Wyresdale to commemorate their union in a way that will live on far beyond the two of them. After dinner, Savannah took off the lace part of her look so that only the Estelle dress remained and changed her accessories. I added Leleny’s vintage Nikki halo bead [@leleny] and opted for killer sexy Manolos, says Savannah. I then unzipped my satin dress to reveal a leg flash and walked through a tunnel of sparklers to the ballroom at Petersham House where we had our first dance to There May Be Trouble Ahead , which was James’ fathers’ favorite song. He passed away in February, so it was a joyful way to bring him into our day. Finally, when the dancing really started, Savannah transformed into a simple multi-strap ballerina with bead clasps. I wanted to be able to really dance, and the Estelle is a sexy asymmetrical short, bias-cut dress for my alternate brides and it’s so easy, she says. I felt really free after my wedding look. I paired it with amazing Jennifer Behr chandelier diamond earrings and my fabulous makeup artist, Wendy Rowe, painted my eyes with gold glitter to really get the party started.

