On Designing an Oasis in Nairobi, with Fashion Designer Anna Trzebinski – Hotels Above Par

Just over two decades ago, German-born, Kenyan-raised fashion designer Anna Trzebinski launched her eponymous line of luxury women’s clothing and accessories inspired by traditional crafts and fashion. ancestral seen through African content. A loyal following quickly grew; within a few years, her unique pieces could be spotted from South Africa to the United States, where she eventually opened an outpost of her boutique in upscale Aspen. But as the pandemic gripped the world in 2020, Trzebinski faced tough decisions in order to keep her business and the all-female team of artisans employed in her workshop afloat. Another source of income, the tenant who operated a hotel from the Nairobi house she had built with her late husband, the artist Tonio, had terminated their contract. Then borders across Africa were sealed for months. What was Trzebinski to do but look within? And that’s what she did, imagining her own interpretation of Eden; a design-centric sanctuary brimming with handcrafted totem poles, family-owned artwork, custom furniture and décor sourced from across the continent. The result? The beloved Trzebinski Estate has become Nairobi’s most coveted boutique stay. HAP spoke to the designer to find out more.

Credit: Jennifer Classen

What inspired you to start a hotel business like Eden from scratch?

Although I had experience in the hospitality industry through my business Lemartis Camp, this particular business was 100% out of necessity. Think about the timing that opens a hotel on April 1, 2020?!

Was the shift from fashion design to boutique hospitality spurred by the pandemic or was it a vision you long embraced and eventually put into practice?

This was spurred by the pandemic, which caused the loss of a tenant who operated a hotel on my property (the former OneFortyEight Hotel). Creating my own retreat was a way to save my land and my home. As the reality of 2020 and 2021 unfolded, it was organically woven.

Since each of Eden’s beautiful rooms are individually designed, are there unique themes that tie together the furnishings, fixtures, and artwork?

The design of each room is very deliberately driven by the artwork in each space. Hanging the vast collection of works by Tonios (Trzebinksi) was the first task I accomplished after completely repainting. All in all, my favorite places are the ones where you end up in the treetops. Each bedroom has a different immersion in the tree-level forest, yet it is so beautifully serene and unique. I have always loved this forest very much.

I would say that it is really the art that anchors the spaces. Then I used all of our personal furniture and accent pieces and collected items like the fiber that connects them. I have spent my life creating and collecting. Also, I wanted to bring a more contemporary feel to a place I’ve had a lifelong love affair with and walked through so many portals in life.

I’m a different person now: I’ve had a new mindset, a new emerging healing, a new homecoming and a new boom in my hometown, Nairobi. It’s the beloved city I grew up in, so there was a more vibrant use of colors, textures and fabrics. I also expanded the property by nearly two acres and landscaped, designed and built new features and structures that are small but monumental. An example is the artificial pond and the open-air terrace with its magnificent egg bar.

1 credit

Are most of the pieces bespoke or sourced from local markets?

Everything was collected, custom made or purchased locally; some during the pandemic, which also provided income for many artisans during a terrifying time. I also bought a lot of things on Facebook as a lot of expats all fled the country and were selling items for a song to go home with their loved ones. The miracle was that I built the hotel with little means using my wealth of existing furniture, art and artefact collection, as well as my local knowledge and a lot of luck!

1 credit

What can you tell us about the intersection of fashion and interior design?

I guess my creative sensibility is the same. Africa, my home continent, certainly inspires me. But I also love contemporary spaces and have long admired amazing Brazilian interiors through the amazing site 1stdibs and its inspiring online magazine Introspective. Personally, I love the rich textures rooted in culture, the layering of detail, and the interspersing of potentially very powerful artwork with inviting areas.

In my fashion and with interiors, I feel like the person wearing it or the person in the space should be the most important audience. So I want people to feel empowered, connected and inspired. And of course, everything has an authentic root and is handmade.

1 credit

Did it feel intuitive to rearrange the compound or was it a departure from your normal creative process?

It wasn’t really a start, no. I designed, built and decorated Eden’s main house with my late husband when I was only 24 years old. I have handcrafted, built and sewn Lemartis Camp from the ground up from every detail to the menus to create an authentic immersive experience. So in reality somehow I feel a lot more confident and deliberate in the living spaces. My company has always been a lifestyle brand based on themes such as urban life in Kenya, life in the bush, the beach and life in the archipelago, where the clothes and items that adorn you act as a natural extension.

1 credit

Were there any hotel properties or hospitality experiences that influenced how Eden would manifest and operate?

Well, I think I mostly looked at the world’s iconic restaurants for the bridge: Harry’s Bar in Venice, Sant Ambroeus and Harry Cipriani at the Sherry Netherland Hotel in New York, London’s iconic private clubs and, of course, the iconic Kenyan restaurants like Alan. Bobbe’s Bistro and the original Tamarind.

For the hotels, I was mainly inspired by La Colombe d’Or in the south of France. From the start, I thought about starting a private club, but to be honest, simple hospitality is much easier. I also wanted to incorporate authentic factors from my past, such as the Lemartis camp staff and my connection to the Samburu people. I was married to a Samburu for 15 years.

1 credit

What kind of guests are you hoping to attract? And what are some of the thoughtful experiences you can deliver to customers, onsite or offsite?

I really wanted to share my deep love for my country: I am also a woman who has spent her whole life in Nairobi. It’s where I spent my childhood, where I grew up in my teens, and it’s where I live now. It is very difficult to convey the extraordinary country that is Kenya, the rich and vibrant mix of tribes and cultures and the giant reservoir of extraordinary talent that we are blessed to have around us.

The global pandemic was really a time when we really reflected on our homeland. Local creatives have thought long and hard about who we are, what we consider our identity and why we need external validation. It turns out not. The brave and raw way in which I created Eden seemed to inspire others to speak their minds wholeheartedly.

I hope to attract discerning travelers who really want to experience Kenya rather than arriving in khaki in some sort of safari wonderland. There is an incredible array of amazing experiences on offer at Eden. The artistic immersions cover all disciplines and we have the most extraordinary hosts. But it goes way beyond that. Nairobi is just one of Africa’s hubs exploding with creative expression, from food space to film, fine art to performance art. It is quite amazing what is happening in Africa.

Africa finds its voice. It is a continent reluctantly rooted in the past, trying to shed the shackles of a temporary era of colonialism. This is necessary to connect and express an incredible story that stretches back millions of years while shedding light on the extraordinary cultures and eras of recent times.

Did you know that the sailor Abou Bakar from West Africa visited, but did not discover the Americas long before Christopher Columbus? There are so many examples of a whitewashed story. But all of this is explored and interpreted in a contemporary way.

And finally: are there any upcoming trips that you are passionate about?

I have just restored three beautiful old wooden sailboats that I have found and I am going on a journey with these three exquisite beauties sailing in the simple, old fashioned way. We will use the trade winds to explore the Lamu Archipelago and its many islands, sailing to an island called Kiwayu. It’s hard to explain how magical this way of traveling is. I’ve done it many times, but never on my own boats. This is the third extraordinary adventure I have had the privilege of experiencing this year, having visited the Sacred Forest of the Lost Child and then the Milgis Lugga in remote northern Kenya to spend time with the Samburu people. I can’t tell you how I count my blessings.

