The Game defends 12-year-old daughter’s ‘inappropriate’ dress





The Game applauded fans who criticized his parenting skills after his 12-year-old daughter wore an “inappropriate” dress to a birthday party. “I’m going to say it once so people who aren’t his parents will understand,” he started in a long Instagram comment under Shade Room’s post highlighting the criticism. “My daughter is 12 and both of her parents are beyond strict.” The Game defended the metallic dress their 12-year-old daughter California Dream Taylor wore to Diddy’s twins’ birthday party. The Game went on to explain that California Dream Taylor’s mother, Tiffney Cambridge, called him and asked “would it be okay” if their daughter wore the dress to the party, which had a “futuristic” theme. Social media users called the 12-year-old’s dress ‘inappropriate’. Instagram/losangelesconfidential “After talking to her at length for over an hour about this, I agreed to let my daughter switch…considering she wears a school uniform 5 days a week,” the rapper continued of his real life. name Jayceon Terrell Taylor. The 43-year-old Grammy-nominated artist further noted that his daughter, who is a straight college student, is very shy and “usually dresses like a Tom boy with baggy jeans and Dr. Martin boots.” . He told fans he and his mom discussed the dress for over an hour. He told fans he and his mom discussed the dress for over an hour. Publicity He told fans he and his mom discussed the dress for over an hour. Publicity “I am her father and her protector and she is and always will be an incredible young woman,” he concluded. “Wishing everyone a happy holiday season and thank you for your opinions on a child that belongs to us but we GOT him.” “Why did she dress like that for a 12 year old,” one fan wrote.

Publicity Back on Sunday, the “How We Do” rapper posted a photo of his daughter wearing a metallic dress to attend Sean “Diddy” Combs’ joint birthday party for twins Jessie and DLila Combs. “Somebody, please tell the LORD to help you. She was only 2 a week ago. Now my baby is 12, he’s growing and it won’t stop,” he said. captioned the Instagram postadding that he and Cambridge allowed her to wear makeup. Taylor is the rapper’s only daughter. He is also the father of two sons. Instagram/losangelesconfidential Noticing her dress, fans took to the comments section of her post to criticize the girl’s “adult” look. “pretty but yuck. I would NEVER LET MY 12 YEAR OLD dress like the girls you bring home,” one person wrote. The rapper says he and Taylor’s mother, Tiffney Cambridge, “are beyond strict.”

Publicity “It’s more than inappropriate. Shes 12 looks 18 or 19. We shouldn’t see the divide [sic], or too much thigh. And the mkup [sic] was just too much. Isn’t [sic] no way. May she be 12!!!” another added. “Actually she looks too grown up to be 12. A 12 year old shouldn’t look that grown up,” a third user commented. The Game is also father to son King Justice Taylor, 15, whom he shares with Cambridge, and son Harlem Caron Taylor, 19, from a previous relationship.

