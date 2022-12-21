Fashion students reuse used fashion in original creations





Students were amazed by silk, denim and other fabrics as they repurposed second-hand materials redefining their purpose through a fashion reinterpretation course offered at CCS. Fifteen dual-enrolled high school students and twelve undergraduates created unique fashion looks. The course was partially sponsored by St. Vincent de Paul and the General Motors Design for an Equitable Future grant. Fashion Design Chair Aki Choklat and adjunct faculty members Dana Keaton Wilson and Gabriella Weinkauf guided the students through the design process. Each student received a $500 gift card to St. Vincent de Paul to purchase materials to reuse in original designs that would later be exhibited in a Fashion show. 10 high school students were able to participate for free thanks to the General Motors Design for an Equitable Future grant. On a few trips to the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul store, students filled shopping carts with clothes and left with trash bags full of materials, dragging them to the 9th-floor studio. The dual-enrolled students modeled their own looks at the fashion show, and anxiety was in the air that day, but Allison Runyan, director of pre-college and continuing education operations, was with the students every step of the way. path. Runyan gave pep talks to boost their confidence before hitting the track, and every student left with a smile on their face and pride in their work. They [students] said they would do it again, and they were learning a lot and it was a difficult concept, Runyan said. I would go into the studio at first and they would be like, this is really hard or this is really frustrating, but it will be worth it. The students were able to recognize that it was something they struggled to learn, but it was worth it. All used materials that have not been used will be recycled in future classes, so that more students can reinvent fashion and give new purpose to old clothes. High school students have the opportunity to take college-level courses and earn credits that count toward high school and college simultaneously through the CCS dual enrollment program. Dual-enrollment students learn about careers, hone skills, and can try out college before graduating from high school.

