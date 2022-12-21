Connect with us

Fashion

Fashion students reuse used fashion in original creations

 


Students were amazed by silk, denim and other fabrics as they repurposed second-hand materials redefining their purpose through a fashion reinterpretation course offered at CCS.

Fifteen dual-enrolled high school students and twelve undergraduates created unique fashion looks. The course was partially sponsored by St. Vincent de Paul and the General Motors Design for an Equitable Future grant.

Fashion Design Chair Aki Choklat and adjunct faculty members Dana Keaton Wilson and Gabriella Weinkauf guided the students through the design process. Each student received a $500 gift card to St. Vincent de Paul to purchase materials to reuse in original designs that would later be exhibited in a Fashion show