Nike Court Records Details Sexual Harassment and ‘Boys’ Club’ Claims

More than 5,000 pages of documents have been unsealed in a sex discrimination lawsuit against Nike.

The records include some of the graphic employee surveys that rocked the company.

Respondents called Nike a “boys club” and described inappropriate sexual behavior.

In early 2018, female employees at Nike were fed up with the company’s response to allegations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination, so they asked each other anonymously about their experiences at the company.

In handwritten and typed investigations, they alleged heinous sexual behavior combined with corporate intimidation, fear of retaliation and a lack of faith in Nike’s willingness to do anything about it.

In one survey, one respondent wrote that male colleagues told her to “dress sexier” and “show some skin” in the office. Another described some executives as “well-known womanizers with lower-level employees over whom they wield influence and power.” A third wrote that she caught a male executive receiving oral sex from a lower-ranking woman in the campus gym. A fourth allegedly ‘sloppy drunk’ man put his arms around his female colleagues on a work trip, and others asked female subordinates to ‘dinner at work’ in hopes of sleeping with them. A fifth respondent told the story of a male manager saying, “Nobody cares about empowering women.”

Then-Nike CEO Mark Parker, who has since become the company’s executive chairman, received the polls on March 5, 2018, according to Nike, sparking a explosive series of reports and extensive efforts to combat the company’s so-called “boys club” culture.

Last month, 10 of the investigations, known as the Starfish investigations, were included in more than 5,000 pages of unsealed documents as part of an ongoing lawsuit against Nike for gender discrimination. The documents were released after a legal challenge by Insider, The Oregonian and the Portland Business Journal. The publications argued for the public interest in the records, which include deposition testimony, executive emails, draft speeches and heated exchanges of messages between attorneys in the high-stakes case.

The documents provide the most detailed look yet at the nature and details of the allegations that have rocked the sportswear giant, as well as its efforts to become a more inclusive company. But the documents also leave crucial questions unanswered, including the depth of the company’s investigation into complaints and employees accused of inappropriate behavior. The polls have some redactions remaining, including the names of respondents and those accused of misconduct. Insider reports on the documents also raise questions about whether Nike complied with a court order to provide all employee surveys to Discovery.

Nike initially fought to keep the investigations out of court records, but a judge later ordered the release of the full results of the investigation. An attorney for the plaintiffs told Insider they received about 30 surveys. Ten are now on the court record, attached to various motions. But four former Nike employees familiar with collecting the polls told Insider that nearly 100 have been collected.

Insider provided written questions to Nike for this story, including whether it gave all of the investigations to the discovery complainants. The company declined to answer questions. A spokeswoman said the company does not comment on ongoing litigation.

But Nike’s response to 2018 questions from The New York Times, which reported on Nike’s culture, is included in the new recordings. In that response, Nike attributed inappropriate behavior within the company to an “insular group of high-level, organizationally-pocketed managers” who were “protecting each other and looking the other way.”

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, who recently lost an attempt to convert the case to a class action (they plan to appeal), argue the documents show problems at Nike were systemic and not limited to a handful of executives .

“It wasn’t limited to one vertical or one department,” Laura Salerno Owens, the plaintiffs’ lead attorney, told Insider. “And it wasn’t limited to just one manager. It was a common experience across the company.”

“Maybe if you dressed better, I’d be on time”

Nike employees, especially senior management, frequently describe the company as a force for good. It brings people together on sports fields, it helps people stay active, it opens up economies for development and it creates jobs, Nike supporters said.

The Starfish surveys describe a very different society.

One described Nike as “a giant men’s sports team, where favoritism prevails and women couldn’t play in the sandbox.”

Investigations contain allegations of executives having oral sex with women in lower positions, bosses yelling at employees, inappropriate sexual remarks and behavior, and claim a manager ‘phoned in favor’ to s get away with calling a subordinate a “bitch”. Many respondents described the company as a “boys club”.

“Maybe if you dressed better, I’d be on time,” a Nike employee told a male Nike executive. “Take off that baggy jacket and show some skin.”

Few allegations were reported to the company’s human resources department, as interviewees generally believed nothing would happen.

“(Employee Resources) and HR at this company is a joke,” one respondent wrote.

“The women in this company have felt very little power to change a culture and environment that has been and continues to be disrespectful to women,” another wrote.

“I kept it to myself because of who he is in the company,” wrote the person who was told to “show some skin.”

“Rally Nike,” wrote one survey respondent. “We’ve had enough.”

Nike’s world headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

Natalie Behring/Getty Images





“Do not reflect our core values”

Ten days after receiving the surveys, Parker announced a management reshuffle and apologized to Nike employees in an email, writing: “Over the past few weeks, we have become aware of reports within our organization that do not reflect our core values ​​of inclusiveness, respect and empowerment.”

At least 11 executives left Nike after the investigations were turned over to Parker. The company has made progress on pay equity and more women have become vice presidents. In fiscal year 2018, 36% of Nike vice presidents were women, depending on the company. This percentage has since climbed to 43%with the objective of reaching 45% within three years.

Since 2017, Nike has also stopped collecting compensation information from previous jobs, made hiring more competitive, and overhauled its compensation system. In July 2018, Nike said 7,000 workers would receive raises after an internal salary review.

The new documents include the claim that Nike paid women $11,000 less per year than men between 2015 and 2019, a figure the company has refuted. Nike claims to have achieved pay parity.

While more details about Nike’s efforts to become more inclusive are now available in the court filing, it’s hard to say how aggressively Nike investigated the allegations from the Starfish investigations.

In a 2021 deposition, Monique Matheson, Nike’s top human resources manager, said the investigations were outsourced to an outside law firm that investigated the allegations. Because an outside law firm handled the investigations, Nike successfully argued that the work was protected by attorney-client privilege.

“We don’t know because Nike has refused to produce any discovery and testimony about its investigations, what the findings were and what action was taken,” Salerno Owens said. “There is no evidence on file that Nike fully and adequately investigated the complaints.”

And complaints of discrimination against Nike have not stopped since, according to Salerno Owens.

Yet one worker who responded to the Starfish survey, despite the scathing criticism, held out hope that Nike could focus its deep competitiveness on correcting its mistakes.

“For a company that prides itself on innovation, inclusion and equality, I fear we are missing the mark,” she wrote in the survey. “Nike can change and lead in this space.”