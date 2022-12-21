The interview: Cooper and Bronte Mance, co-founders, Naked Wolfe

luxury shoe label Naked Wolfe recently launched its first retail space on New Bond Street in London.

The launch of the first store is testament to the brand’s rapid growth, which has amassed over 1.2 million subscribers over the past 5 years and achieved cult status among Gen Z.

Naked Wolfe is now stocked at world-renowned luxury retailers such as Selfridges, Harrods, Browns, Neiman Marcus and Saks.

TheIndustry.fashion talks to Cooper and Bronte Mance, two of Naked Wolfe’s three co-founders, about the new store and the evolution of the brand.

It’s been almost two years since we last spoke, how have you felt in the past two years?

Bronte: In the past two years, we’ve seen nothing but the exponential growth of Naked Wolfe. Far beyond what any of us could have hoped for when we started making sample shoes in 2017. Over the past two years, we have opened our third office in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and developed our teams in Hong Kong, London and Los Angeles. as well as the recent opening of our very first brick and mortar store in New Bond Street, London, which is an exciting next step for the brand.

Do you think your target demographic has changed or grown over the past two years?

Cooper: When we initially developed the Naked Wolfe concept, it was because of a lack of representation of unique footwear in the luxury footwear market. We have been successful in attracting and maintaining a specific target demographic of people who love themselves and want to be different. However, the fashion industry is constantly changing, and we have made sure to adapt and evolve with it.

Our target demographic hasn’t necessarily changed, but expanded to include a more everyday consumer. We intend to continue expanding our reach as a luxury brand in the modern fashion industry.

How does it feel to have taken that first step into your own brick-and-mortar retail business?

Bronte: The store came at a pivotal time for us and was sequentially the next step for us as a brand. We always had our vision on a brick and mortar store for the first 5 years.

It’s an incredible feeling that not only have we achieved this goal, but that we’re located on one of the world’s most iconic high-end shopping streets, New Bond Street. This has only cemented our hopes of becoming a family fashion powerhouse, opening up countless retail spaces around the world in the future.

How does your own space compare to a dealership?

Bronte: Having our own retail space gives us the opportunity to show more of our identity to the consumer, it allows us to showcase more of our products and gives our customers the opportunity to see all of our products that we offer in real life. life.

Our dealerships are always a high priority for us as a brand and we hope bricks and mortar will only allow us to expand our dealerships with more of the world’s best retailers across the world to be able to bring and showcase even more our identity in real life.





How did the opportunity to have a store on New Bond Street arise?

Cooper: We had been scouting for potential retail space for some time, but we had our sights set on New Bond Street as well as a few other key retail areas in London. We were contacted immediately when the previous owners of the business decided to close down, the store fell on us.

Why did you choose New Bond Street and how does this align with your client?

Cooper: From the beginning, we established ourselves as a designer shoe brand. Bringing Naked Wolfe to New Bond Street is definitely the right move for us.

What exclusive products do you have in the new location?

Bronte: The New Bond Street store was always going to house hero styles from Naked Wolfe, namely our viral Spice Boot; Lysted the world’s hottest fashion product in Q1 2022, alongside the Kosa sneaker, our best-selling men’s shoe.

Exclusively, however, we have a brand new range in our AW22 Men’s and Women’s collections. Kosa debuts in new store-limited colorways. On the women’s side, we launched exclusive party wear aligned with the Christmas season with heels and boots. There is a shoe for everyone; our signature over-the-top platform can be seen alongside more delicate kitten heels and pointed-toe silhouettes.





What are your hopes for space?

Bronte: The space is intended to act as a complementary extension of Naked Wolfe, especially as it allows us to launch exclusive collections, welcome influencers to the store and develop a second floor showroom to meet to all press inquiries.

We are looking to run several events to align with Menswear Week early next year and the store will play an important role in our branding across the UK going forward. We were thrilled to be here in London, this is just the first stop for Naked Wolfe.