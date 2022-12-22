Fashion
Boyle celebrates victory No. 262 by recognizing those who made it possible
ROCK In truth Tad Boyle In fashion, the winningest coach in Colorado men’s basketball history made sure Wednesday night that everyone who played a part in the record was recognized.
Boyle picked up victory No. 262 on Wednesday when his Buffaloes won 86-78 over Southern Utah at the CU Events Center.
At a post-game ceremony, Boyle was honored with a video featuring clips from a long list of former players and coaches as well as his coaching peers. From McKinley Wright to Evan Batty from Spencer Dinwiddie to Derrick White, they have all sung the praises of Boyle as a coach and as a mentor and influence on their lives.
Boyle then took the mic and thanked the brave souls who braved Wednesday’s blizzard to watch history be made.
“It doesn’t happen by accident, and I have a lot of support, a lot of love,” Boyle said. “And the one thing I want you fans to know is that we’re not done yet. I’ve never felt more excited about the future of Colorado basketball than I do today. .”
Boyle also made special mention of four UC staff members who have been with the program since he took the reins in 2010: associate head coach mike rohnDirector of Operations Bill cartoonassistant head coach Marge Marcy and academic coordinator Mindy Sclaro.
Boyle made sure all four were seated with him at his post-game press conference.
“These four people deserve as much credit as I do,” Boyle said. “They’ve been with me every step of the way. It’s the same for all our former coaches, former players and current players. It’s not about me. It’s about them. It’s is about what we do together as a team.”
Boyle was hired in 2010 from northern Colorado, where he coached for four seasons in his first stint as head coach. He came to CU with a 56-66 overall record, but quickly turned the Buffs into a winner, winning Colorado the NIT Final Four in his freshman season and then winning the Pac-12 Tournament Championship a year later.
He currently owns nine of CU’s 13 all-time 20-win seasons and now boasts a 262-160 record at Boulder.
“I also want to thank (former CU athletic director) Mike Bohn,” Boyle said after his press conference. “He hired a trainer from northern Colorado with a losing record and gave him a chance.”
Boyle holds the five best season win totals in CU history. He took the Buffs to five NCAA tournaments and advanced to the conference tournament semifinals six times.
He was obviously touched by the celebratory video.
“It meant a lot to me because everyone in that video was a part of my life,” Boyle said. “There are so many more people who could have been in that video that impacted my life. It was a special moment.”
Boyle just signed another exceptional recruiting class, a step he believes will help the Buffs take it to the next level.
“I’m excited because I work with people like that every day,” he said. “You can come to the office with great people who work hard, who are loyal, who support you. I like the current players that we have in our program, the youngsters. And I like the rookies that we have signed. I think this year’s team can be a very good team, but when I look at next year’s team, I’m really excited and it’s a good feeling.”
