Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gloria Estefan’s Jean Paul Gaultier Mesh Dress





Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images There are some really good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones that you desperately try to recreate at home. In ‘Great outfits in fashion history‘, the editors of Fashionista revisit their all-time favorite obscenes. Did you know the VH1 Honors was such a hotbed of great outfits in fashion history? If India’s drafting of Beyoncé’s hot 2022 look from 2003 was unclear, let’s go back even further, to 1996, when Gloria Estefan arrived at the event in a mesh Jean Paul Gaultier dress from the spring collection of that year. Kim Russell – aka the internet’s #1 source for looks we should still be talking about (see also: this) – brought this red carpet moment to life earlier this year, and I haven’t stopped thinking about it ever since. For the VH1 Honors, Estefan opted for the label’s short-sleeved, cinched-waist, paneled-print Cyberbaba midi dress with brown suede peep-toe heels (the only indication this look dates back to the ’90s) and thick golden chain bracelets on each wrist. She wore her hair loose, bouncy and swept to the side. No notes! Scroll to continue The simple styling, which really emphasizes Jean Paul Gaultier’s design as the centerpiece/eye-catcher, has aged this set incredibly well, even primed for a 2022 reappearance. Given the resurgence of the pieces in Jean Paul Gaultier’s archival mesh of recent years, as well as the Y2K revival that swept the nation, we’d love to see Estefan – or anyone! – bring it back in 2023. The rest of us can shop the look just as easily; Shop for JPG-inspired graphic pieces in the gallery below. Multicolor Billie Miaou Midi Dress, $245, available here (sizes XXS-XXXXL) Ganni Ganni Stretch Recycled Polyamide Long Sleeve Gathered Scoop Neck Midi Dress, $375, available here (sizes 2-12) Kai Collective Gaia Ruched Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, $224, available here (sizes XS-XXXL) Wray Marilis dress, $215, available here (sizes XXS-6XL) Please note: We occasionally use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

