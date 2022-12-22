The worst trends of 2022, according to menswear obsessives





LOS ANGELES The Throwing Fits holiday party, toasting the popular podcast that similarly ridicules and worships menswear, began just after 5 p.m. last Thursday, when the show’s hosts Lawrence Schlossman and James Harris got out of a car outside Mohawk General Store in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. They cradled packs of Budweiser and Modelo like infants they had rescued from a gas station. Guests wore baggy work pants, chic but frayed shirts, limited-edition sneakers and nubby fleeces. Many were regulars at the store or avid listeners to the podcast. Inside, there was a table with wine, liquor, and CBD drinks. Slowly the crowd swelled and spilled outside the store, a popular boutique owned by husband and wife team Kevin and Bo Carney. His Our Legacy, Dries Van Noten, Stssy, Bode stock list is the kind a Throwing Fits listener would find appealing.

This is the second year that Mr. Harris and Mr. Schlossman have hosted the party and was an opportunity for them to create a real-world meetup for their internet friends. All were welcome. I think whenever you have an online friendship on the internet, and you actually meet the person, and you both realize you’re not weirdos, you realize the connection is real, Harris said. . We asked some of the attendees what they thought of the coolest person in Los Angeles, the worst trends of the year and their predictions for the next one. Here’s what we heard. Interviews have been edited.

Lawrence Schlossman, 35, and James Harris, 36 Throwing Fits Podcast Hosts

Who is the coolest person in Los Angeles? Mr. Harris: Kevin from Mohawk. The book speaks for itself. He does so many projects there and executes them in a sick and tasteful way. The man decided to launch a brand of wine, called Bulk Winesand now the juice is loose. Mr Schlossman: I will say Nick Dierl. He’s the most connected man in Los Angeles; it’s the mayor. Every good restaurant, it has the batline. Whether it’s horses or Jitlada, he’s the guy who will give you the resolution in the blink of an eye. What shows coolness like getting a penny reservation? What will be the unexpected trend of 2023? Mr Schlossman: Leather for me. Pants, shirts, jackets. It never really disappeared. I’m really drawn to that kind of stuff. I love the idea of ​​a leather guy.

Mr. Harris: I think it will be occasional grilling. Nothing serious. Nothing too heavy, keep the gear light. Maybe it’s a one-piece or a two-piece. Kevin Carney, 53 years old Mohawk General Store Owner

Who is the coolest person in Los Angeles? Donald Glover. I think he’s an incredible Renaissance man. He does so many things so well. I admire him for that. Style, cinema, writing, dialogue, everything he does. Do you have any resolutions? I want to work more with my hands. I want to garden more. Getting my hands dirty gives me so much pleasure, and at the end of the day, if I’m covered in dirt, I’ve had a better day than if I was wearing a cool outfit.

Who is the coolest person in Los Angeles? My therapist. He’s a great listener. It’s part of being cool, being a good listener. What is the trend you would like to see die with the end of the year? I can say what I hope for, that is safety and cynicism is a trend I would like to see go. In fashion or design, I would like to see more vulnerable things. I would love to see less logos and more individuality and biographical stuff. That’s what I try to do, not just a mood board, but tell a story. That’s why I love Margiela. You didn’t know who he was but, thanks to his work, you knew who he was. What was the worst outfit you’ve seen this year? At Paris Fashion Week, I met Angus McCloud, who seemed very nice. But he literally wore a piece from every luxury house. For example, on his hat he had two bandanas, one being Chanel, the other being Louis Vuitton, and then the hat was, like, Dior.

Cody Pham, 27 years old Handyman and construction worker

What is the trend for 2022 that needs to go? I’m really upset about the parachute pants thing. Because a lot of people put on big pants and a little shirt and sneakers and they think they’re dressing up. Im not really big on this whole thing right now. What trends are you excited for 2023? I actually really like some of that weird Y2K stuff coming back. Obviously, it has been quite heavy in the last two years. But the sequel to Jean Paul Gaultier, that kind of look and feel. And the old sneakers of the time, getting rid of the whole look of chunky sneakers. I’ve always liked oversized pants with a slim shoe. I like to see the Vans Half cabin go back. Do you have any style resolutions for next year? I think I need to stop shopping but in general my resolution is to only buy clothes made by my friends.

Who is the coolest person in Los Angeles? Twin Shadow. He is a musical artist who rides a motorcycle. I love his music, and I got into motorcycling a few years ago. And I met him, and he’s really down to earth. Seeing that he loved motorcycles gave me permission to follow my passion with it. I love his personal style and his concerts are some of the best. And then to have met him and he’s that person that you look up to and he wants to have a conversation and connect about the things that you love, it’s amazing. What do you think people will do next year? I want people to continue to appreciate vintage. Vintage is the canvas from which many designer pieces originate. It’s durable, it’s easy to acquire. Do you have any style resolutions for next year? I just want to buy one piece per season. Just four pieces. This year has introduced me to a state of contentment. I am very happy with my wardrobe. And focusing on one piece per season will make me really intentional and buy something that I really like.

What will be the trend in 2023? I hope consumers are smarter with what they buy. Companies like Shein are growing in popularity, but at the same time, with the arrival of Gen Z, they are also becoming more careful about what they buy. What is the trend of this year with which you want to end? False anxiety. It just leads to a pretentious vibe. Do you have any style resolutions for 2023? Stop buying shoes. I have about 10, but in reality I only wear three out of four.

Who is the coolest person in Los Angeles? Well, the real answer is my girlfriend because she’s the best communicator. But the cool answer would be this guy albert pissed off. He’s big on TikTok, he’s a guy who wears men’s clothes. He’s very cool, and he’s very sincere and really a real person. What is the trend of this year that you want to follow? Live podcast recordings where you buy tickets to watch a recording. It’s just really weird. For example, you somehow paid money to listen to a conversation. Do you have any style resolutions for yourself for next year? No, I’m pretty happy with where I am right now. I’m happy with the little money I spent and the versatility I got from my wardrobe. Versatility is always a big thing for me. I guess that’s the main style resolution for me: to continue the quest for versatility and to keep it as light as possible.

Who is the coolest person in Los Angeles? Honestly, I’m still looking for it. He hasn’t revealed himself yet. I mean, it could be anyone, I get my fashion inspiration from my buddy who works down the street at the flower shop. My roommate, Busy I am inspired by him and he inspires me. It’s a feedback loop. What do you think will be the big trend for next year? I love how denim is coming back. I love people who get into cuts, cuts and silhouettes. Which trend do you want to die with in 2022? I really want the logos to stop. Any type of embroidery or block printing or dyeing work can do this. I don’t need anyone telling me where they bought something. Do you have any style resolutions for next year? Just to keep learning and fill gaps in my wardrobe. Like, if denim is going to be big next year, then denim accessories are going to be bigger, like keychains or T-shirts, or boots. I’m just building this world.

