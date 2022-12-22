Fusing storytelling and technology, The Conquered comes together MIT | MIT News

It all started with a childhood memory. Or maybe it was a dream. MIT lecturer Ken Urban couldn’t get the image of a face in a window out of his head.

Eventually, he developed the vision into a rough plot idea. Last year, he shared a first treatment with MIT Class of 1949 music and theater arts professor Jay Scheib, and the two decided it would be the perfect opportunity for a long-discussed collaboration.

This core of idea came to life in the form of a poignant and suspenseful piece titled The Conqueredplayed December 9 and 10 in the blackbox theater in the MIT Theater Arts Building.

The piece featured technical and narrative aspects for which both professors are renowned. Scheib, who served as a director, used a giant screen to the left of the stage that operated similarly to a jumbotron at a sporting event, giving the audience an intimate look at the action on stage. Meanwhile, the plot, created by playwright Urban, included scenes of intense interpersonal struggle that have been a hallmark of his writing career.

It was a new way of working for me, having so much technology involved in the process, but I felt like it really helped tell the story, says Urban.

The piece was unique not only for the performance, but also for the way it came together. The professors had little more than a rough idea of ​​the show until about a week before it opened, intentionally leading up to a whirlwind final week in which the team worked on the piece at a pace that felt like to fast moving and breaking things. mantra of a startup.

In keeping with this approach, weekend shows were doubled with work-in-progress performances that gave everyone a chance to see how history unfolded on stage in front of an audience.

The performance also had a decidedly MIT feel due to the technological subject matter: Urban was partially inspired by stories he read about epilepsy patients’ experience with brain implants.

Being at MIT made me interested in technology both as a subject and as a form, says Urban. This project also comes from hearing the types of work my students do. [Being on campus] really opened my eyes to technology.

put on a show

In the play, Jane is a recently married middle-aged woman whose recurring nightmares prompt her to begin seeing a psychiatrist. She’s been prescribed antidepressants, which stop the nightmares, but she can’t help feeling like she’s being watched and something is wrong.

Eventually, Jane thinks she sees a man in her garden, prompting her to stop taking her medication in an attempt to determine if her growing paranoia is justified.

The story is told through a series of intimate scenes between Jane and her husband, and Jane and her psychiatrist. Interspersed with episodes of fast and hair-raising dialogue, Jane reads fragmented diary passages expressing her secret distress and self-doubt. A bizarre score devised by Christian Frederickson, a tech instructor at MIT, has audiences panicking as they uncover the horrifying truth.

The play was performed on a stage designed to move from Jane’s living room to her psychiatrist’s office. The giant screen showed a live feed from one of three cameras throughout the performance, focusing on the characters and giving the impression of being in a movie theater.

The piece originated from a vision Urban had as a child of seeing a face in his second-floor bathroom window.

It doesn’t make sense and can’t have actually happened, but that weird sense of the weird was something I was interested in writing about, Urban says.

After coming across stories of epilepsy patients with brain implants who Urban felt like someone was living in their brains, he decided to merge the two concepts to write the story.

Scheib, who has been at MIT since 2003, expressed interest in the idea of ​​Urbans, and the pair were awarded a Fay Chandler Creativity Grant from MITs Center for Art, Science and Technology (CAST) last fall to develop work.

Last summer, Urban went to MacDowell, an artist residency in the woods of Peterborough, New Hampshire, where he wrote a draft of the play in three sleepless days.

He shared the job with Scheib, who began considering staging and technology options, but the two professors didn’t really start collaborating intensely until a week before the performance, a process Scheib likened to a startup rolling out its first product.

It’s like quickly creating a prototype of an idea and applying it to what is often a very slow process, Scheib says. Reversed the process of traditional American theater in a sense. I like to integrate the technical aspects from day one, so that all aspects of production have the opportunity to pull the same piston.

An educational opportunity

The piece and the process behind it also served as a model for students of Urban and Scheibs.

We were able to treat theater the same way you might use labs on campus. Scheib said.

Urban showed his playwriting class 21M.604J (Playwriting Fundamentals) an early treatment of the play and later a draft of the first scene. Students of 21M.711, Scheibs’ live film performance course, worked with him on set as he directed. The two teachers invited the students to rehearsals the week before the play and asked them to take notes during the performance to see how it all went.

A lot of things done in this room are really an extension of what we do in our classrooms in some ways, Scheib says.

Urban was changing and cutting scenes throughout the past week, including the second day of the performance, when he rewrote three scenes and added a new scene.

I know the story of the play and I know who these characters are, but I’m excited to see how when they live in real space in this world it changes the story or amplifies different things, Urban said before. the show.

Scheib also got a new perspective watching the actors rehearse and perform, and he says the meaning of the play evolved for him as he helped bring the writing of Urbans to life.

You never know exactly what a piece will mean until you’ve put enough pressure on it to reveal itself, he says. There is an interesting theme in the piece that I am drawn to oblivion. Forgetfulness usually has a negative connotation, but in this work it has a really powerful allure, it turns out that it’s not as easy as it looks.