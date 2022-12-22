Justin Bieber clothing line pulled from H&M stores after singers complaint





License picture” alt=”The Justin Bieber x H&M menswear line has been pulled from the rack after the pop singer called the line trash on Instagram. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License picture“/> The Justin Bieber x H&M menswear line has been pulled from the rack after the pop singer called the line trash on Instagram. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License picture Dec. 21 (UPI) — The ‘Justin Bieber x H&M’ menswear line has been pulled from the rack after the pop singer called it ‘trash’ on Instagram. Bieber’s Instagram post on Monday prompted a swift response from the Swedish retail chain, prompting it to remove all Justin Bieber merchandise from its stores. Bieber claimed the merchandise was not endorsed by him. “I have not endorsed any of the product collections they put together at H&M…all without my permission and approval,” Bieber wrote in a post. “SMH, I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.” “The H&M merch they made of me sucks and I didn’t approve of it,” he added in a second post. “Don’t buy it.” The messages were posted to Bieber’s Instagram story and have since expired. Instagram stories are automatically deleted after 24 hours. H&M refutes the claim that it did not seek Bieber’s endorsement for the merchandise. The products, which include t-shirts and hoodies, have also been removed from its website. “H&M followed all appropriate approval procedures, as we did in this case, but out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from sale,” the company said. Forbes said.

