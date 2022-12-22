Online fashion brand Brakeburn will open its first store in Poole





An online clothing brand is set to open its first-ever store in the new year, joining a diverse range of retailers at Pooles Dolphin Centre.

Dorset-based clothing brand Brakeburn will begin operations in the KINGLAND unit early next year, where select items will be available across its womenswear and menswear ranges. Previously, Brakeburn was only stocked online and in local boutiques, meaning the KINGLAND unit is the lifestyle and fashion brand’s first physical store. Inspired by outdoor living with coastal themes, products include everyday fashion, accessories and practical items such as changing robes. Brakeburn men’s and women’s clothing ranges. (Image: Brake burn) Nick Jackson, Founder and Managing Director of Brakeburn, said: Our local team are inspired by their coastal passions every day, whether it’s paddle boarding on the harbor or a bike ride through the Purbeck Hills. Brakeburn is a relaxed coastal brand that echoes the Dorset lifestyle, making Poole the perfect location for our first store. We were excited to kick off the new year with a brand new business for us in our own territory. Launching our own store has been on the agenda for some time and committing to a unit at KINGLAND was based on the fact that it was the right place at the right time for us as ‘company. Poole is a beautiful place to live and we were eager to participate in the regeneration of the town KINGLAND, owned by Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets, opened last April as part of the Dolphin Centers reinvention. The scheme has supported self-employed businesses with two years of free rent and business rates under L&GIMs aimed at upgrading Pooles’ current business offering. John Grinnell, Center Manager at the Dolphin Centre, added: KINGLAND has been a huge success since its launch almost two years ago and we are truly delighted to see not only how much it has benefited the center and Poole in as a whole, but also to budding entrepreneurs who dip their toes into the world of retail. The high street is thriving again, and Brakeburn’s decision to take the plunge and open its first store here in Poole is a testament to the hard work of all the businesses in the town center working to ensure our high street continues to be a lively and dynamic place to shop. Further information on when the Brakeburns store will open will be announced in the new year.

