All of Jenna Ortega’s Best Glamorous Goth Looks





Gilbert FloresGetty Images The fashion world has a new style crush, and it’s none other than 20-year-old California-born actress Jenna Ortega. You might recognize her from her roles in Joan the Virgin and the popular Disney Channel series stuck in the middle – but this is his most recent role in Wednesday, by Tim Burton The Addams Family retaliation on Netflix and *that* impromptu dance scene, which catapulted Ortega to superstardom and made her a style star in her own right. Taking direct inspiration from her Wednesday Addams persona and adding a high fashion twist, here are all of Jenna Ortega’s most fabulous goth looks to date: Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Jenna Ortega on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, December 2022 Ortega showed off his brand new short choppy hairstyle on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show – and also made a statement in a Wednesday Addams-inspired look by Dolce & Gabbana. More where that came from, we say! 2 Jenna Ortega attends the ‘Wednesday’ premiere in Los Angeles, November 2022 Ortega went full goth-glam for the Wednesday world premiere, stealing the show in a full look from the Versace SS23 show featuring a crinkled black wedding dress with an extreme leg slit, lace inserts and sultry lingerie details. Her black mesh veil was the perfect emo cherry on top. 3 Jenna Ortega attends the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Film and Television, November 2022 Posing in a photo studio backstage at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the actor stunned in an elegant draped black Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello that was sheer enough to show off his high-waisted pants underneath. 4 Jenna Ortega attends Comic Con, October 2022 To attend a panel discussion at New York Comic Con 2022, Jenna Ortega opted for a particularly extravagant gothic-glam look. The actor teamed a dark denim Gucci skirt suit with a lace bra, patterned tights and bright red platform heels. 5 Jenna Ortega attends the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival, October 2022 Ortega stunned on the SCAD Film Festival red carpet in an understated yet punchy monochrome RVN jumpsuit – complete with an oversized white collar as a nod to her Wednesday Addams persona. 6 Jenna Ortega at Paris Fashion Week, October 2022 Longtime Valentino fan and collaborator, Ortega was a guest at the brand’s Spring ’23 show in Paris and wore a standout look for the occasion. The actor embraced the nude dress trend in a sheer black lace number with peeking black pants and finished with a pair of oversized platform heels and Bulgari jewelry. 7 Jenna Ortega attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards, June 2022 Jenna Ortega wore her now signature all-black for the MTV Movie & TV Awards, wearing a super cropped LBD and platform heels by Valentino and accessorizing with a Tiffany & Co. diamond tennis necklace. 8 enna Ortega attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards, June 2022 For her second look of the evening, the actress changed into a silky chocolate brown suit worn open to reveal a black lace bra underneath. 9 Jenna Ortega attends the Met Gala, May 2022 For her very first Met Gala, Jenna Ortega opted for the color of the moment: the very hot “PP Pink” by Valentino, which she wore from head to toe. Clementine Jackson

digital fashion editor

Clementina Jackson is ELLE UK’s Acting Digital Fashion Editor, covering everything from celebrity style and industry news to the latest trends.

