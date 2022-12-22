Iowa men’s basketball falls to eastern Illinois at home

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The Badgers have defeated the Hawkeyes in overtime, 78-75.

The Iowa men’s basketball team lost abysmal to the visiting Eastern Illinois Panthers on Wednesday afternoon. The Hawkeyes fell, 92-83, after a second-half push by the Panthers.

Iowa entered the contest as 30-plus-point favorites over Fanduel, making it one of the worst point-spread upsets in college basketball history.

We didn’t shoot well, and they shot really well,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after the game. They hit hard, we have to give them credit.

The Hawkeyes held a 45-37 lead going into the half, but Eastern Illinois turned the tide in the second half. The Panthers converted over 72% of their field goal attempts after the break, while the Hawkeyes shot just 11 for 36 from the floor.

We certainly have nothing to do in attack [in the second half], McCaffery said. They were very comfortable running their business and they were making buckets. They shot 21 for 29 [after halftime]it is unacceptable.

Iowa’s three-point woes reappeared after a sluggish performance against Southeast Missouri on Dec. 17. In the second half against Eastern Illinois, the Hawkeyes knocked down just two of their 17 triples.

RELATED: Career Highs Payton Sandfort, Filip Rebraca Lift Iowa Men’s Basketball Above Southeastern Missouri State

Juniors Patrick McCaffery and Ahron Ulis both shot 0 for 7 from behind the arc in the contest, while second Payton Sandfort shot 3 for 10.

Injuries affect Hawkeye rotation

Two major contributors were missing for the Hawkeyes in Wednesday night’s loss.

Standout forward Kris Murray missed his fourth straight fight with an undisclosed lower-body injury sustained against Duke on Dec. 6. Sixth man Connor McCaffery, who had entered Murray’s starting lineup, was unavailable due to a sprained wrist.

Fran McCaffery said the loss of Murray and his eldest son hurt the teams’ efforts against the Panthers.

Our team was definitely a little tired, McCaffery said. We don’t have that many submarines. I tried to put Dasonte [Bowen], Josh Dix and Josh Ogundele for a few minutes, but we just didn’t get enough depth today. We need to get our other two guys back.

Rebraca shows consistency

Big man Filip Rebraca threw 24 points on a 9-for-13 shot with eight boards. Wednesday marked the third game in the last four competitions where the Serbian native has scored 20 or more points.

He was phenomenal, Fran McCaffery said after the game. I took him out a bit, but he played 37 minutes. They were turning three big guys on him, and he pretty much played the whole time.

Rebracas’ performance pushed him to over 1,500 collegiate points. Slightly more of those points came in an Iowa uniform, after Rebraca played his first three college seasons at North Dakota.

However, Rebraca said his individual stats don’t mean much if his team loses.

“I think we took [Eastern Illinois] slightly,” Rebraca said. “I feel like we were a bit too cocky after our win over SEMO, we felt good, we went up 18-4, we thought everything was nice and easy, but they have hoops… We don’t have them. don’t respect.”

Following

Wednesday’s loss drops Iowa to an 8-4 season record.

The Hawkeyes will be looking to bounce back against Nebraska in Lincoln on Dec. 29. The tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.