Fashion
Iowa men’s basketball falls to eastern Illinois at home
The Hawkeyes suffered a historic loss to the Panthers, 92-83, Wednesday afternoon.
The Iowa men’s basketball team lost abysmal to the visiting Eastern Illinois Panthers on Wednesday afternoon. The Hawkeyes fell, 92-83, after a second-half push by the Panthers.
Iowa entered the contest as 30-plus-point favorites over Fanduel, making it one of the worst point-spread upsets in college basketball history.
We didn’t shoot well, and they shot really well,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after the game. They hit hard, we have to give them credit.
The Hawkeyes held a 45-37 lead going into the half, but Eastern Illinois turned the tide in the second half. The Panthers converted over 72% of their field goal attempts after the break, while the Hawkeyes shot just 11 for 36 from the floor.
We certainly have nothing to do in attack [in the second half], McCaffery said. They were very comfortable running their business and they were making buckets. They shot 21 for 29 [after halftime]it is unacceptable.
Iowa’s three-point woes reappeared after a sluggish performance against Southeast Missouri on Dec. 17. In the second half against Eastern Illinois, the Hawkeyes knocked down just two of their 17 triples.
RELATED: Career Highs Payton Sandfort, Filip Rebraca Lift Iowa Men’s Basketball Above Southeastern Missouri State
Juniors Patrick McCaffery and Ahron Ulis both shot 0 for 7 from behind the arc in the contest, while second Payton Sandfort shot 3 for 10.
Injuries affect Hawkeye rotation
Two major contributors were missing for the Hawkeyes in Wednesday night’s loss.
Standout forward Kris Murray missed his fourth straight fight with an undisclosed lower-body injury sustained against Duke on Dec. 6. Sixth man Connor McCaffery, who had entered Murray’s starting lineup, was unavailable due to a sprained wrist.
Fran McCaffery said the loss of Murray and his eldest son hurt the teams’ efforts against the Panthers.
Our team was definitely a little tired, McCaffery said. We don’t have that many submarines. I tried to put Dasonte [Bowen], Josh Dix and Josh Ogundele for a few minutes, but we just didn’t get enough depth today. We need to get our other two guys back.
Rebraca shows consistency
Big man Filip Rebraca threw 24 points on a 9-for-13 shot with eight boards. Wednesday marked the third game in the last four competitions where the Serbian native has scored 20 or more points.
He was phenomenal, Fran McCaffery said after the game. I took him out a bit, but he played 37 minutes. They were turning three big guys on him, and he pretty much played the whole time.
Rebracas’ performance pushed him to over 1,500 collegiate points. Slightly more of those points came in an Iowa uniform, after Rebraca played his first three college seasons at North Dakota.
However, Rebraca said his individual stats don’t mean much if his team loses.
“I think we took [Eastern Illinois] slightly,” Rebraca said. “I feel like we were a bit too cocky after our win over SEMO, we felt good, we went up 18-4, we thought everything was nice and easy, but they have hoops… We don’t have them. don’t respect.”
Following
Wednesday’s loss drops Iowa to an 8-4 season record.
The Hawkeyes will be looking to bounce back against Nebraska in Lincoln on Dec. 29. The tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.
|
Sources
2/ https://dailyiowan.com/2022/12/21/iowa-mens-basketball-falls-to-eastern-illinois-at-home/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Trump paid no income tax in 2020, ruling losses claimed
- Iowa men’s basketball falls to eastern Illinois at home
- 12 Ultra Small Cap Stocks to Buy for 2022
- Iriana Joko Widodo tells stories of strong women on Mother’s Day
- Gisele, Olivia Wilde, Taylor Swift: Hollywood stars reveal their best revenge dresses after breakups
- Notre Dame 2023 ranking
- Photos: Zelensky’s wartime visit to the United States
- 17 Bollywood movies coming in 2023
- Boys’ Hockey: Messsalonskee beats up Hampden Academy
- Donald Trump’s tax records show $53 million in net losses over six years
- Porsche and the decline of the German stock market
- CBS celebrates Paul Simon | Culture & Leisure