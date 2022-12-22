Discover the “Emily in Paris” fashion

Do you remember when television was a frivolous and fancy means of escapism, rather than a damning condemnation of our society? Me too, and that’s exactly why I love shamelessly Emily in Paris.

The show, while by no means a one hundred percent accurate representation of the French ‘experience’, provides the perfect amount of visual eye candy that has helped make it one of the greatest (and most surprisingly) Netflix’s runaway successes since its 2020 premiere. Aside from the organic chemistry of the stellar cast, however, fashion for better and for worse is the show’s real main character.

For Season 3, costume designer Marylin Fitoussi takes the reins from industry titan Patricia Field and provides a fresh look at our favorite French team.

“There is anticipation, especially in terms of the costumes, so the challenge is not to repeat yourself, to continue to break the codes, to break them completely, and to always present new looks that are interesting”, says Fitoussi about this season’s fashion story. . “This season, I had even greater freedom. I was able to assert my style much more, to work much more closely and intimately with the team, and with Lily Collins in particular.”

Ahead, we break down some of the standout looks from Emily in Paris Season 3, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Camille wins best dressed this season.

Two things are clear about Camille’s character arc in Emily in Paris Season 3. First, she really isn’t a good friend; she’s horrible, actually. But two? Her fashion game is flawless. Camille’s sense of style is a delicate balance between the traditional French foundation and a touch of kitsch as we saw in seasons 1 and 2. Bold oversized glasses that echo Iris Apfel, oversized lime green Jacquemus blazers and a modernized Schiaparelli tweed. the matching sets are all exceptional cuts that Camille serves up this time around.

“The main lesson I learned from Patricia was her motto, ‘We don’t care about reality,’ which gave me great freedom of tone and spirit,” Fitoussi said of her approach to costumes this season, especially with regard to the original French. cast characters. “I completely let go. I didn’t work as we would have done much more in the French way, trying to find a justification for certain outfits on a daily basis.”

Jacket Jacquemus The Jacket Now 59% off Credit: Farfetch Schiaparelli Anatomy cardigan jacket Louis Vuitton Twist PM bag LGR Raffaello Glasses Credit: LGR World

Sylvie reflects on her sexy time.

Sylvie, the honcho at the head of the high-profile, sensible and extremely French agency Savoir, still represents the ultra-luxurious and traditional Parisian woman. In Season 3, however, Sylvie is at a career crossroads that not only impacts how she sees herself, but also how she dresses. This Sylvie talks about taking risks in her personal and professional life, and her wardrobe is on the same page, with her character opting for plunging necklines, immaculate Maison Alaa pants and, when she feels particularly adventurous, color through lush, vintage Vivienne Westwood evening gowns.

“For the character of Sylvie, it’s about being able to take risks. She was in black and white, in minimalist colors”, explains Fitoussi. “And now Sylvie is venturing to mix fuchsia with orange, maybe adding a touch of purple. But both [her and Emily] have the same intensity of gaze and intention. They continue to forge this bond, while challenging each other. I found it rather successful, because Lily and Philippine [Leroy-Beaulieu] themselves, in their way of moving, speaking and in their gestures, succeeded in creating this mirror effect, and transforming it into a funny wink.”

Maison Rabih Kayrouz draped blouse High-waisted Alaa pants 1 credit Vivienne Westwood abstract-print midi dress

Emily is better!

Emily experiments with her wardrobe in a big way in Season 3. Although she’s never been afraid to lean into the literal (she’s an American in Paris after all), her style this time around is more refined. without sacrificing fun. Multicolored printed sweaters, metallic knee-high boots and basic accessories offered by Louis Vuitton are all part of its latest style evolution.

“Emily is unique, she’s special. She’s a cheerful character, very enterprising. She’s creative, she’s a great observer,” says Fitoussi of the titular character’s evolving fashion sense. “She shows it to us particularly in season 3, because you will discover that she has observed all the codes of French fashion and that she has reinterpreted them in her own way, à la Cooper.”

Fitted open neon check jacket Mira Mikati Now 30% off Essentiel Antwerp Cadaques Multicolor Jumper Louis Vuitton Petite Malle Metallic boots Adriana Maison Skorpios