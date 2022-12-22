Dallas-based label Mizzen+Main keeps changing menswear





Mizzen + Main pioneered the performance fabric dress shirt a decade ago, and it’s still going strong after finding its place among sports fans and big-name athletes.

DALLAS Texas is open for business! Whether a company originated in the Lone Star State or arrived as fast as it could, we want to know: What makes these companies work? Why do so many call Texas home? And how do they plan to continue to grow in the years to come? It’s trending in Texas. New York, Paris, Milan, Tokyo, London… and Dallas? Texans have long been known for their style, and the Dallas-based menswear lifestyle brand Mizzen + Hand is establishing her city as a fashion hub. It all started when company founder and president Kevin Lavelle saw an opportunity to carve out a new niche in the industry. “We pioneered the performance fabric dress shirt a decade ago and now offer a range of products that meet the needs of all men,” says Lavelle. “We make pants, shorts, polo shirts, sweaters, outerwear and, of course, our dress shirt in iconic performance fabric – all with performance attributes that make every man’s life better.” It didn’t bother Lavelle that his company initially scoffed at trade shows and was told by industry experts that his idea wouldn’t work. All he had to do was look at his results to know he was onto something. Detractors could not tell him otherwise: his brand sold shirts at an impressive price. “I would really consider Mizzen+Main to be an industry disruptor going back to the origins of our brand in that performance fabrics outside of sportswear didn’t really exist – and frankly, that was something. that we were told it could never exist in what we were trying to do,” says company president Ryan Kent. “The fact that we established a category that is now available in so many different brands…we established it in menswear.” It helped that the company’s early success helped attract athletes to the brand. “Our first major endorsement deal was with JJ Watt,” notes Lavelle. “JJ has shares in the company. He’s an owner and he was an amazing first ambassador. He was not only a great spokesperson for the company, but I think a lot of people saw [that] if a guy like JJ wants to be part of the company [and] not only love our product, there’s a lot of potential for what we’re building.” Discard a viral video with Phil Mickelson dancing in company merchandiseplus several additional endorsements, and you have a recipe for national growth. Another advantage in this plan? Mizzen+Main is headquartered in Dallas, and the company sees this as one of the key factors in its continued expansion. “Dallas is such an amazing city,” Lavelle said. “The ability for us to be [go to] New York or LA in the blink of an eye… There are salons all over the country [and] we are able to get wherever we need to be in such a short time. This is a huge advantage for a company that does business across the country. » Whether a business started in DFW or moved here at some point in its journey, if you know of a business based in the North Texas area that you think is trending in Texas, we’d love to hear from you. new ! Please email us at [email protected] to consider coverage.

