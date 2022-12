Zara Tindall Just Wore a Very Daring Mini Dress for Family Christmas Lunch

December 21, 2022 – 12:38 GMT



Sharnaz Shahid

Zara Tindall was seen wearing a fabulous ME+EM print mini dress for the Royal Family’s Christmas lunch. Find out where it comes from here…

There’s no denying Zara Tindal has impeccable taste in fashion, and her latest outfit is sure to be a winner! The 41-year-old, who is married to rugby star Mike Tindall, was pictured leaving Windsor Castle after King Charles’s Pre-Christmas Luncheon wearing a fancy dress ME + ME. WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall’s love story Loading player… The number, called Delicate Geo Fit + Flare Short Dress, sells for £250 – and is the perfect addition to anyone’s winter wardrobe. The blue printed satin dress features an alluring fit and flare shape, floaty hem, gathered cuffs and pockets. With her hair slicked away from her face, Zara paired her outfit with a classic black overcoat. TAKE A LOOK: Mike Tindall gives the royal household a Christmas makeover and shares great photos SEE: 2022 Royal Family Christmas cards from around the world She was pictured arriving by car at the festive party in Berkshire with her husband mike tindal and their three children – Mia, eight, Lena, four and Lucas, one. Zara wearing a chic number from ME + ME photo credit – Kerry Davies The sighting comes shortly after Princess Anne’s daughter joins the Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey for the Together At Christmas carol concert last Thursday. The mother-of-three looked better than ever wearing a burgundy coat by Karen Millen. She wasn’t the only royal to wear the rich hue, as Princess Kate also opted for a burgundy color scheme with Princess Charlotte and Kate’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton. Princess Anne was also present photo credit – Kerry Davies Meanwhile, Zara and her family are set to be part of the royal party who will join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla for their first Christmas since the Queen’s death in September. The Royal Family have celebrated Christmas separately for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the late Queen spending the festive period at Windsor Castle last year and in 2020. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs. Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! newsletters to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

