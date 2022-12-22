Love Island star Maura Higgins sends $20,000 bill to designer over inappropriate dress





Irish reality star Maura Higgins, who shot to fame on the UK’s 2019 version of Love Island, loves revealing outfits. The glamorous brunette is often seen in revealing ensembles that show off her fabulous figure. WATCH VIDEO ABOVE: Love Island star cries after saying lump could be cancerous For more celebrity news and videos, check out Celebrity >> So when she accused a fashion designer of making her an inappropriate outfit for a gala, you know it must be pretty risky. That’s what happened to English fashion designer Scott Henshall, who was commissioned to design a dress for Higgins to wear at the recent British Fashion Awards. Maura Higgins. Credit: Instagram/Maura Higgins The 32-year-old was due to wear a bespoke dress made by Henshall, but pulled out of the event at the last minute, saying she felt the dress was inappropriate. Now Higgins has billed Henshall for more than $20,000 in lost revenue from his no-show, The sun reports. It became a complete disaster, an insider said. Scotts’ PR team arranged for him to dress Maura and he agreed to pay for her ticket to the ceremony after seeing a cute picture of her. But now her generosity has totally backfired and she even tries to charge him for the hairstyle when she insisted on having her own glam squad that day. A photo of Maura Higgins from November. Credit: Instagram/Maura Higgins Maura Higgins loves bold outfits. Credit: Instagram/Maura Higgins Higgins seemed happy to go to the awards show. BFA tonight…first time having no control over my outfit…love to see what @scott_henshall has designed for me, she wrote on Instagram. Within hours, however, she had pulled the pin. So obviously you can see I’m totally ready, she said in a video later posted to Instagram. The Glam team is there as usual. Basically…the dress, the shoes, everything was not something I would wear. I don’t really know what to say, it’s like, I just think it’s not very appropriate for the Fashion Awards. Maura Higgins said the revealing dress was inappropriate. Credit: Instagram/Maura Higgins The clip shows a barely there dress with a plunging neckline that leaves little to the imagination. Mauras’ dress was meant to resemble Paris Hilton’s chainmail dress from 2002, a source told The Sun. In the end, it was like nothing and she wasn’t happy. The source said Henshall also did not provide Higgins with shoes to wear. He then left Maura waiting alone in her room for over three hours to go and help dress Victoria (Lady Victoria Hervey). Designer Scott Henshall with another of his British Fashion Awards clients, Lady Victoria Hervey. Credit: David M. Bennett / Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images It was mortifying. Poor Maura was so patient and she ended up being totally on her feet. To add insult to injury, Victoria ended up leaving with a bag that was supposed to be for Maura. Scotts’ team has apologized to Maura several times but the damage is done. It was a nightmare. Maura Higgins does not hesitate to wear a risky outfit. Credit: Karwai Tang / WireImage However, Higgins faced a backlash over his public spat with Henshall, with many noting there were bigger issues in the world to worry about. As the nation struggles to heat its homes and put food on the table, you have to roll your eyes at the ridiculousness of the whole saga, wrote British columnist Simon Boyle. A good New Year’s resolution for all of them would be to learn to read in the room. For more engaging celebrity content, visit 7Life at Facebook. Play video Princess Catherine in the Together at Christmas trailer. Princess Catherine in the Together at Christmas trailer. Sex and the City star announces devastating personal loss The death of actress Charlbi Dean was sudden and unexpected. Now the cause of the shock has been revealed

