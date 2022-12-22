A frantic journey through the fashion trend wormhole of 2022

From the frazzled English woman, to Barbiecore, Festercore and Ketamine Chic, we revisit the fashion trends that have stirred and reigned on 2022

If a trend goes down ICT Tac and nobody gets involved, does that have an impact? In 2022, the fashion word has seemingly gotten dirty, and for good reason this year alone has seen us change in no time, from dressing like A2K girl group boppers at haunted victorian dollsof Barbie Boombox to bdsm babies. We’ve editorialized every inch of our lives, spinning so fast in the hamster wheel that has somehow already given the return of galaxy print. It’s easy to get overwhelmed no matter what, don’t take a picture every time you see the -core suffix but is it really that deep? Dating back to the dawn of time (read: the 14th century), trends in their earliest form were a way for the wealthy to show off their wealth with a rotating wardrobe updated with new pieces. Not much has changed there except that trends now come from all directions: TV, movies, music, fashion magazines, influencers, TikTokkers, forecasters or your favorite Twitter personality.

Similar to memes that we don’t take anywhere near as serious trends come and go. Some are good, many are bad, and most require nothing more than a quick glance followed by an eye roll. So *take a deep breath*, without further ado, let’s dive into the silly little trends of 2022, which weren’t so silly or little to a lot of people. Do with this information what you want. By all means, buy everything (but please don’t!), talk to your local MP, or ignore them altogether, because if 2022 has really taught us anything, this is it. The world is on fire but we still buy shoes!

The way m*na acted when Joker came out in 2019, that’s how girls/gays/them will do it when Greta Gerwigs Barbie fall next year. While waiting for its release, reviewing the trailer for the 1000th time, fashion has prepared us with a plethora of pink looks that you’ll likely see queuing outside your local Odeon when the movie comes out. Valentinos Pierpaolo Piccioli went HAM with an entire collection in Pepto-Bismol pink (sorry, Valentino Pink PP) except for a few monochromatic black looks. Not just for Barbie-sized action figures, the trend has been driven by Lizzo, Kim KardashianGlenn Close and Harry Styles. Elsewhere, pretty pink looks popped up at Balenciaga, Versaceand jacquemus. Hot pink, bubblegum, rose, blush, anything is welcome in the Barbieverse.

After sweating it out all through 2020 (and most of 2021 too), we eventually have emerged from the pandemic (the only mention in this entire feature, I promise) as maximalist magpies. Euphoria doubled over slutmen’s fashion has slutand the red carpet turned into this monstrosity. More is more. Yet it was the quieter moments that spoke the loudest. Take these years Oscars, for instance. The only look worth mentioning was Uma Thurmans’ understatedly chic shirt and skirt combo, courtesy of Bottega Veneta. And the red carpet look of the year? This (no hassle)! On the track, Pradas AW22 show the saw Hunter Schafer step out in a simple white tank top (stamped with the brand’s recognizable triangular logo) while Bottega Venetas SS23 collection included a follow-up to the much-loved jeans and tank top combo, he has his own Instagram fan account! with grungy plaid shirts that have been similarly created in the softest leather printed with layers of ink to look like a plaid. Dressing like a basic female dog has never been so nice.

Has there been a look that has been talked about more in recent memory than the Miu Miu Miniskirt? It sparked memes, inspired Halloween costumes, and was worn by the likes of Nicole Kidman, Paloma Elsesser, ZendayaHunter Schäfer, Emily Ratajkowskiand Saweetie. Its impact is so great that it has spawned a host of micro minis, including allegedly unwearable Diesels (we do not agree) leather belt skirt and Covereds iteration of crotch skimming. Miuccia Prada loved the OG mini so much they brought it back for AW22 and SS23 the new and improved versions cementing the idea that with hemming the only way is up baby.

The last of 2022 silly little trends is inspired by the cinema of the 2000s, think of Keira Knightley in love in fact and Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones Diary. Frumpy sweaters, thin scarves, long denim skirts and baker hats, it has all the charm of an overworked alternate, unless you look like Bella Hadid. On the plus side, this final trend hopefully signals a shift for 2023 away from the need to buy more in favor of character-based, content-focused looks using what you already have. There’s a tired Englishwoman deep in your closet waiting to be discovered, so let her out!

At Renaissance this writers album of the year, Beyonc boldly proclaimed: Birkin? Them shit in storage. With Herms’ elusive prop seemingly knocked off its pedestal, 2022 has given way to a generation of new it bags: among them: JW Andersons Bumpers, 1DR Diesels, Kiko Kostadinovs Trivia, Balenciagas Cagole and the Telfar Shopping Bag, which has had Brooklyn (and beyond) in a bottleneck since 2020. If you’re not one to follow the crowd, then look no further than the true MVPs of 2022: batshit bags. Here for a while and not for long, these kitsch doorways include JW Andersons’ dove clutch, Gucci Gremlins collaborationor Balenciagas de Lays bag (Demnas owns came without the 1.5k price). If you prefer something more refined, the Copernis mouth-blown glass accessory might be more your bag, but not more practical, I’m afraid.

What’s the solution to the overwhelming amount of trends in 2022? Another trend, of course! If you’re a fan of acceleration, this one’s for you. Not to be confused with heroin chic (no, it’s not coming back), it’s ketamine-friendly brother or sister is a memey mash-up of cringe-worthy clothing: UGGs, diamante baseball caps, SpongeBob t-shirts, apple-bottomed jeans, and boots with the fur by now you should have the picture. Bonus points if you find a way to incorporate the Minions into your look. Basically, her dressing of found objects, but fashion.

As privacy becomes more and more of a foreign concept with each passing day (Alexa, I know you’re still listening), the idea of ​​becoming an anonymous entity becomes more and more enticing. Start the year with a bunch of berserk hoods courtesy of a group of crafty designers on TikTok, these accessories are what we imagine a bank robber in the Euphoria the universe would carry. Fashion has followed suit with functional, day-to-day headwear. Butter, Louis Vuitton, Corner house Lattaand Maximilian. Simone Rocha upped the glamour, encrusting hers with pearls and crystals, while Paco Rabanne chose giant gold sequins. Bland anonymity.

In April, a very clever person coined the term party core in response to the gargantuan-shouldered silhouettes that appeared on the AW22 runways seemingly stolen straight from Uncle Festers’ wardrobe. Unsurprisingly, the oversized trend has spilled over into tailoring too with baggy suits your dad might have worn in the 80s appearing on Irina SheikhZendaya, Doua Lipa, Kid Cudi and Emily Ratajkowski. Want one of your own? To try Pierre Do, Martine Roseand Line.

An unexpected victory thanks to the revival of the year 2000; women’s clothing has finally pockets. For the army lover or the woman who just wants her clothes to be functional, cargo pants were everywhere from Navy blue and Balmain diesel and Dior. Elsewhere, pockets have migrated to tops, skirts and dresses with GCDSSimone Rocha, Louis Vuitton, and Miu Miu. Jackets were also well represented, of course, with standouts such as the hulking Balenciagas safety jacket worn by the SS23 show opener, whose name I can’t quite remember with enough warm pockets to store all your Hot Pockets.

As decreed by its patron saint, Julia Fox, 2022 was the year denim got dirty. Walking in pubic-skimming jeans with a matching bag and barely-there bra, Fox’s looks were often recycled from old pairs of jeans hacked into pieces. On the runway, the denim got downright dirty and Blumarine and Diesel, with dark washes and distressed headbands and coats. Vaquera took dirty literally, staining denim with soy sauce and at the Balenciagas SS23 show held in a peat pit with models splattering through the muddy puddle that was the catwalk, it was fucking dirty: slashed, stained and suspended from carriers.