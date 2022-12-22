How virtual clothes could help solve the fashion waste problem







London

CNN

—

The fleeting nature of fashion can seem like a strange bedfellow for the blockchain, an online ledger designed to be permanent. But the industry is finding ways to harness it and other digital tools to reduce waste and propel fashion into the future. Italian company Lablaco is working with fashion houses and brands to digitize their collections in the booming phygital fashion market when customers purchase both a physical fashion item and its digital twin, designed to be collected or worn. by avatars in virtual environments like the metaverse. Lablaco was founded in 2016 by Lorenzo Albrighi and Eliana Kuo. Both had a background in luxury fashion, but sought to improve industry benchmarks for sustainability and promote circular fashion, the practice of designing and producing garments in ways that reduce waste. The pair launched the Circular Fashion Summit in 2019 and Lablaco worked with retailer H&M to introduce a blockchain-based clothing rental service in 2021. Pushing fashion into digital spaces helps generate data that is vital in efforts to move into circular fashion, they argue. With the Lablacos model, physical and digital items remain paired even after sale, so if a physical item is resold, the digital equivalent is transferred to the new owner’s digital wallet. The transparency of blockchain technology means that the new owner can be assured of its authenticity and the item creator can track their post-sales journey. If you don’t digitize the product itself, you may not have data to measure and you don’t know what the impact of fashion is, Albrighi told CNN Business. The textile and fashion industry creates approximately 92 million tons of waste per year, and digital fashion could play a role in reducing this figure. Kuo says digital spaces could be used as a test bed for the physical world. For example, a designer can post a digital garment in 10 colors to the metaverse and use the sales data to indicate which colors to use for the actual version. It automatically becomes an on-demand model, which can really reduce fashion waste, she says. Trying on virtual clothes could also reduce the amount of clothes sent back to the physical world, says Albrighi. He adds that staging fashion shows in virtual spaces reduces the need for the fashion world to travel. Both interventions have the potential to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint. But for these innovations to become mainstream, Albrighi says it’s essential to incentivize designers. With the phygital model, blockchain transparency could allow brands to collect royalties when an item is resold throughout its lifespan, a way to produce less and earn more. It’s the start of a whole new industry, he says.

