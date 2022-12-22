Dress to dazzle for the holidays





Right now, thousands of Bostonians are digging through their most stylish outfits, trying to decide what to wear on New Year’s Eve. After years of extremely cautious holiday outings during the pandemic, we finally have a New Year’s holiday. that we can dress for. It’s time to go big and big. First things first: we need a shameless shine. There you have it: the Marie Marot X J.Crew Sequin Maxi Skirt ($350 at jcrew.com). Cascading to the floor in an eye-catching, sparkling navy, it sports a flattering A-line for a perfect fit and fluid movement, and is a refreshing and ever-classic alternative to black. I love it with a cream blouse or a cashmere sweater. Want another color alternative? This one’s the gold standard: Dress the Population’s Palmer Sequin Bodycon Dress ($258 at bloomingdales.com). With its asymmetrical one-shoulder top and ruched waist, it’s a wonder covered in a deluge of golden sequins that will turn heads well into 2023. Don’t even think about not considering an LBD One like Asos Designs Petite Mesh Corset Midi Dress in Black ($55 at asos.com). The V-neck comes with all sorts of clever details, from the fixed straps and corset-style mesh panel to its snug (but not constricting) fit. Or make it a miniskirt but with real character. Like the fringed miniskirt ($119 at shop.mango.com) that shows off your dance moves. The flowing fabric of the long fringe, the short design and the decorative bow are a combination that guarantees anything but fun. And don’t skimp on the trouser option: casual and polished in Majorelle’s Cairo Trousers ($198 at revolve.com), thanks to the presence of an elasticated waistband with side pockets and a handful of sequins throughout. Ready for a formal night out? Play a majestic role in Ralph Lauren’s Ryne Collections Strapless Embellished Evening Dress ($5,990.00 at ralphlauren.com), a floor-length black watch check vision. Crafted in a luxurious wool blend, it’s centered with a stone-embellished crest on the chest. And of course, there must be gorgeous shoes. Take the pain out of dancing and walking around all night with stylish flats like the Badgley Mischa Collections Natalia d’Orsay Flat ($245 at nordstrom.com) – pearls and rhinestones will brighten up just about any look or outfit. platform heels. This latest style is going strong and easier on your toes than ever, with more designs to choose from. A current favorite: Stuart Weitzmans Skyhigh 145 Ankle-Strap Platform Pump ($575 at stuartweitzman.com) in warm gold with an ankle strap for welcome extra support. .

