Zelensky helps Pelosi leave House in historic fashion

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) ends her long tenure in leadership with a historic flourish, wrapping up two decades at the top of the party with a string of major victories — political, legislative and diplomatic — that set a remarkable milestone on a significant era.

Just this week, House Democrats released former President Trump’s tax records after a years-long legal battle.

They concluded their marathon investigation into last year’s Capitol attack, with criminal referrals for Trump.

And they are set to pass a massive $1.7 trillion federal spending bill packed with Democratic priorities, including legislation designed to ensure the peaceful transfer of power between presidents – a push that has come in direct response to the January 6, 2021 rampage.

These were just the expected developments.

On Wednesday, Congress also hosted a historic speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his surprise visit to Washington – a stunning demonstration designed to bolster US support for Kyiv amid the long-running Russian invasion.

Any of these, on their own, would have been a significant triumph in a brief, lame session after the midterm elections that will put Republicans at the helm of the lower house next year.

The combination is something else entirely, constituting a string of extraordinary — and very consequential — victories for Pelosi and the Democrats just weeks before she steps down from office after 20 years and passes the torch to a younger generation of party leaders.

“The 117th Congress was one of the most important in recent history,” she wrote to fellow Democrats this week, taking a victory lap. She added that the lame diary has them leaving on “a high note.”

Zelensky’s visit, in particular, had an outsized significance.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February, the Ukrainian president has become the global symbol of democratic defiance in the face of the violent authoritarianism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And having it on hand on Capitol Hill — itself the target of an anti-democratic mob last year — gave a big boost to Democrats’ warnings that America’s electoral systems and other democratic institutions are under attack. , not least because of Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was “stolen”.

Pelosi, who had arranged a surprise trip to Ukraine earlier in the year, found particular significance in Zelensky’s visit, noting that his father, Thomas D’Alesandro, Jr., was a member of the House in 1941 when Winston Churchill addressed Congress to urge America’s support in the fight against the tyrannical forces of Nazi Germany.

“Eighty-one years later this week, it is particularly poignant for me to be here when another heroic leader addresses Congress in a time of war – and with democracy itself at stake,” said said Pelosi when announcing Zelensky’s visit this week.

Zelensky’s presence has also given a boost to the Biden administration’s efforts to provide Ukraine with assistance — military, economic and humanitarian — in the face of opposition from Capitol Hill conservatives who want to turn off the tap. American aid when the Republicans take control of the House. year.

Hours before Zelensky’s speech, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a conservative arsonist, told U.S. taxpayers are “violated” by legislators who provide billions of dollars in foreign aid.

“Of course, the shadow president needs to come to Congress and explain why he needs billions of US taxpayer dollars for the 51st state, Ukraine,” she tweeted, referring to Zelensky. “This is nonsense. Put America first!!!”

The Democrats, joined by many Republicans, responded by promising to continue providing Kyiv with the support it needs to win the dispute. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Wednesday there was no point praising the Ukrainian’s courage without backing those words with funding.

“Some of you have asked me, ‘Well, how much would we make?’ And my answer was, ‘As much as we have to do.’ That’s my limit,” Hoyer told reporters. “This is a fight for freedom – [a] fight for a world order of law and justice.

The question of aid to Ukraine could prove to be a headache for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is vying to become president next year and needs the support of the conservatives – including those who oppose more funding from Kyiv – to achieve this goal.

Despite the obstacles, Pelosi said she was confident Congress would come together to support Kyiv next year, even with a GOP-controlled House.

“I think there is very strong bipartisan support for the courage of the Ukrainian people to fight for their democracy,” she told reporters earlier in the month.

Pelosi, of course, had cemented his place in the nation’s history books long before this Congress — when Democrats passed massive bills to fund infrastructure, fight COVID-19 and fight climate change — and the lame session, when this policy list wins grows even longer.

As a backbencher in 1991, Pelosi had walked to Tiananmen Square, launching her image as a pro-democracy activist, both in Congress and on the world stage. And his profile rose again in 2002, with his firm opposition to the war in Iraq.

Years later, in 2007, she became the first president in United States history, a feat she repeated in 2019. She served as president during the Great Recession; introduced the Dodd-Frank Act intended to curb the worst abuses of Wall Street; and fought Trump head-on, launching two impeachments of the 45th president and creating the special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

That panel reached the end of its investigation this week, releasing a summary of its findings on Monday that included recommendations for the Justice Department to further investigate Trump for four separate federal crimes, including inciting an insurrection. The final report is expected to be released on Thursday.

“Our founders made it clear that in the United States of America, no one is above the law,” Pelosi said in response. “This fundamental principle remains unequivocally true, and justice must be served.”

Perhaps acknowledging that his days of leadership were numbered, Pelosi also did everything possible this year to strengthen his legacy by visiting particularly volatile places around the world. This list included Ukraine, in the midst of war with Russia; Taiwan, faced with threats of reprisals from China; and most recently in Armenia, where it has clearly taken sides in a long-running conflict with Azerbaijan.

Yet, in Pelosi’s view, her legacy will be defined by a law she helped enact long before Russia invaded Ukraine or Trump entered the political arena: the Care Act. affordable, or ObamaCare, is how she wants to be remembered.

“Nothing in any of the years I was there compares to the Affordable Care Act, extending health care to tens of millions more Americans,” she told reporters the week last. “For me, that was the highlight.”