A fashion statement for men

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI/ATK): The best time is always during festival season, when business is booming. Demand is growing for all commodities, with clothing being one of the most popular categories. People ask for the patterns we are witnessing during this festive season, which lend eccentricity to the dated and monotonous realm of traditional Indian dress.

The main reason people buy clothes at this time of year is the festival season. Despite soaring prices over the festive period, customer demand soared when Covid restrictions were lifted two years earlier.

Powerlook has released Big Pocket shirt designs in preparation for the holiday season, and they’re selling out faster than expected. Big Pocket shirts are very popular throughout the holiday season. This fashion trend is becoming increasingly popular among B-town celebrities and on social media. Speaking of pockets, Raghav Pawar, Founder and CEO of Powerlook, says hoodies with kangaroo belly pockets are very popular for that ideal foreign outfit style. We also have a collection of reversible varsity jackets this winter and denim jackets with hoods.”

Additionally, Powerlook has introduced Varsity Jackets, which have a color scheme influenced by international styles and a bold and lively vibe that are easily affordable and available on the streets of India.

Amar Pawar, the co-founder of Powerlook, said: “This year amidst the celebrations, we noted that big pocket shirts as a category are enjoying tailwinds, a promising recovery is visible through the colorful hues and the menswear industry.”

