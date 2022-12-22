Dezeen’s Top 10 Fashion Design Projects in 2022

Continuing our review of 2022, we’ve selected 10 of the biggest fashion design stories published on Dezeen this year, including global viral moments and unexpected collaborations.

This roundup of 2022 fashion projects includes a number of couture collaborations, such as a line of denim hats from British milliner Stephen Jones and Dutch denim brand G-Star RAW and a leather speaker bag. aluminum created by the fashion house Balenciaga and the audio brand Bang & Olufsen.

Other projects include viral moments such as Coperni’s spray dress which allowed Dezeen to spotlight 10 and unconventional dresses.

Read on for Dezeen’s top 10 fashion stories of 2022:

Denim hats by Stephen Jones and G-Star RAW

Famous British milliner Stephen Jones has collaborated with Dutch clothing brand G-Star RAW to create a collection of ready-to-wear and couture denim hats.

The collection includes five haute couture and two ready-to-wear headpieces made from responsibly sourced Cradle to Cradle certified fabrics. It includes sculptural pieces with subversive versions of typical headwear such as bucket hats, baseball caps and sun hats.

Dress sprayed by Coperni and Fabrican

During Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2023 womenswear shows, Parisian fashion brand Coperni created one of the most viral fashion moments of the year. Coperni collaborated with spray-on fabric technology company Fabrican to spray a dress on model Bella Hadid’s body live on the catwalk.

A liquid polymer material composed of natural and synthetic fibers was sprayed onto Hadid’s body from an aerosol gun which then formed a non-woven fabric upon contact with the body.

Garment Sprouting by Loewe and Paula Ulargui Escalona

Herbs and plants growing from soggy clothes were featured at Spanish fashion brand Loewe’s Spring/Summer 2023 show, which took place during Paris Fashion Week.

The sprouting clothes were a collaboration between Loewe and Spanish bio-designer Paula Ulargui Escalona, ​​who cultivated cat’s wort and chia on hoodies, sweatpants, shoes, jeans and clothing. outdoor space in a specially designed polytunnel greenhouse.

Speaker bag by Balenciaga and Bang & Olufsen

Featured at Balenciaga’s 51st couture show in Paris, the Speaker Bag is a limited-edition aluminum bag, described as “part bag, part Bluetooth audio system,” that was created in collaboration with Danish audio brand Bang & Olufsen.

“This innovative device is both a bag and a Bluetooth audio system,” Balenciaga said. “It can be used as a portable speaker, a functional handbag, or both, as a true hybrid product.”

Computer Key Clothing by JW Anderson

As a commentary on the human relationship with technology and consumerism, British fashion label JW Anderson sent a halter top constructed from hundreds of desktop computer keys down a catwalk during London Fashion Week. London.

The brand’s exhibit notes described the concept as: “A parallel world of people trapped in their computers, mingling with keyboards and screensavers, exploring other dimensions. Nature filtered through the digital ego , becoming a personal guarantee.”

Eames Office x Reebok Classic Leather by Reebok

Sportswear brand Reebok has collaborated with Eames Office to launch a collection of sneakers that incorporate elements of toys and furniture designed by mid-century modern figures Charles and Ray Eames.

Titled Eames Office x Reebok Classic Leather, the collection reinvents three designs by Charles and Ray Eames in sneakers, including the Eames Elephant, Rosewood and Eames Coloring Toy.

Body Tape by Balenciaga

During Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2022 show, which was presented in a glass-sided “snow globe” and referenced the ongoing climate crisis and war in Ukraine, the brand sent a model down the runway dressed in a bodysuit constructed entirely from yellow tape branded with the Balenciaga logo. .

The jumpsuit was constructed before the show by wrapping yards of yellow tape around the model’s body to create a form-fitting second skin. Since then, the look has been seen on the likes of Kim Kardashian and Lizzo.

Avatar Store by Meta

In June this year, social media brand Meta announced plans to launch Avatars Store – an online marketplace where users of its platforms can purchase digital clothing from Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne for their avatars.

Users of Meta’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Messenger and Facebook, will be able to dress their avatars with looks from Balenciaga’s Fall Winter 2020 show and Prada’s Fall Winter 2022 show.

Teddy Talk by Thom Browne

American designer Thom Browne hosted a “teddy talk”, a version of a TED Talk, for his Fall Winter 2022 show during New York Fashion Week in May this year.

The show saw 500 custom Thom Browne teddy bears sitting on chairs watching a host, or “chairbear” as the brand described it, who was dressed in a gray tailored outfit with a large top hat that a teddy bear featured built-in.

Heinekicks by The Shoe Surgeon and Heineken

Los Angeles designer The Shoe Surgeon collaborated with beer brand Heineken to create the Heinekicks, a bubble-soled sneaker filled with Dutch lager.

Beer was injected into the trainer’s bubble soles using surgical methods which meant the alcohol was safely trapped, while a clear tube wrapped around the upper of the shoe was also completed.

