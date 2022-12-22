The knee-jerk reaction to the term hooded dress isn’t exactly one of abject desire. It can conjure up mental images of jersey hooded dresses, heather grays, cropped hems, Boohoo A/W 2014 incarnate drawstrings. The concept has the same aura as the heeled Converse, which is saying a lot.

But the hooded dress is a dark horse. It comes in many forms, and believe it or not, chic is one of them. The hoodie dress has become a red carpet staple lately, providing some of the sexiest looks at awards shows and A-list events this season. Like last week, for example, when Margot Robbie arrived at the premiere of her new movie, Babylon, bare legs, abs and arms in a cut-out Alaa dress but her head covered.

Without a cowl, the revealing dress would still have been a bold choice, albeit ultimately a pretty standard LBD. It was the hooded element that cemented Robbies’ status as a bold new red carpet icon, thanks to her suspicion of separation of Chanel, a longtime fashion partner.

Simone Ashley also offered a more modest but equally sultry alternative on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards earlier this month, where hooded dresses were in abundance. The Sex Education and Bridgerton actress arrived in a shimmering custom look from 16Arlington, covered from head to toe in tiny gemstones that were embellished over a figure-hugging lavender dress.

Simone Ashley at the 2022 Fashion Awards / Pennsylvania

And Katie Holmes, the new divisive fashion girl, was seen covering it up as early as September, turning into a chic NYFW funeral in a black hooded Tom Ford number. But, of course, the first case this year was chief trailblazer Ms Robyn Rihanna Fenty, who stepped out in a red Alaa cape coat in February during her fashionable maternity stint.

You don’t have to be a fashion historian (or fashion expert) to know that hooded dresses have also been a sexy staple in recent years. Grace Jones was one of the main purveyors of the canopy-infused attire, donning various cape designs as Bond girl May Day in 1985’s A View To Kill, then making history in this iconic Alaa hooded dress. hit the runway in 1986, cementing house fashion as the benchmark for the cowl look.

Katie Holmes at the Tom Ford show in September / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

In more recent memory, there’s Kylie Minogues covered but totally uncovered Cant Get You Out of My Head in all her draped white glory.

Still, the hooded dress didn’t always look so good. In 2015, Anne Hathaway walked up the steps to the 2015 Met Gala in a silky, gold Ralph Lauren look (shawl included) and it proved oddly controversial. The garment, which was dubbed a hoodie dress by many, was not universally loved, as Vanity Fair even wrote an article explaining why Anne Hathaway wore a hoodie at the Met Gala, as if she was appeared in a fat pair. – stained sweats.

Anne Hathaway’s controversial hoodie at the 2015 Met Gala / Getty Images

So how was something wrong then, and now? Well, it’s part of our thirst for novelty on increasingly edgy red carpets, says stylist Mary Fellowes: The red carpet can often veer into the theater […] and these hoods are theatrical if nothing else.

Fellowes wonders if this is the time of year that has suddenly brought so many hooded dresses onto the red carpet. These celebrity looks are reminiscent of a Grimms fairytale character in a seasonal musical, she says. Or maybe a response to the nearly naked stares that have dominated red carpets lately. Is this a reaction against the Kardashian-esque tendency to provocatively expose a lot of skin, probably with the intention of going viral? she asks. If that lofty modesty is the backlash, bring it on. Less is more.

Margot Robbie at the Babylon premiere / Getty Images

But with Margot Robbies Alaa’s hooded look bridging the gap between the hooded dress and the nearly bare dress, she didn’t exactly rebel against bare skin on the red carpet. What she did was merge the two most popular looks this season. Congratulations Robbie, and get ready for a lot more bare bellies and covered heads, because the bare dress isn’t finished, it just won a cowl.