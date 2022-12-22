Fashion
On the hood: How the hooded dress became a red carpet staple this season
The knee-jerk reaction to the term hooded dress isn’t exactly one of abject desire. It can conjure up mental images of jersey hooded dresses, heather grays, cropped hems, Boohoo A/W 2014 incarnate drawstrings. The concept has the same aura as the heeled Converse, which is saying a lot.
But the hooded dress is a dark horse. It comes in many forms, and believe it or not, chic is one of them. The hoodie dress has become a red carpet staple lately, providing some of the sexiest looks at awards shows and A-list events this season. Like last week, for example, when Margot Robbie arrived at the premiere of her new movie, Babylon, bare legs, abs and arms in a cut-out Alaa dress but her head covered.
Without a cowl, the revealing dress would still have been a bold choice, albeit ultimately a pretty standard LBD. It was the hooded element that cemented Robbies’ status as a bold new red carpet icon, thanks to her suspicion of separation of Chanel, a longtime fashion partner.
Simone Ashley also offered a more modest but equally sultry alternative on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards earlier this month, where hooded dresses were in abundance. The Sex Education and Bridgerton actress arrived in a shimmering custom look from 16Arlington, covered from head to toe in tiny gemstones that were embellished over a figure-hugging lavender dress.
And Katie Holmes, the new divisive fashion girl, was seen covering it up as early as September, turning into a chic NYFW funeral in a black hooded Tom Ford number. But, of course, the first case this year was chief trailblazer Ms Robyn Rihanna Fenty, who stepped out in a red Alaa cape coat in February during her fashionable maternity stint.
You don’t have to be a fashion historian (or fashion expert) to know that hooded dresses have also been a sexy staple in recent years. Grace Jones was one of the main purveyors of the canopy-infused attire, donning various cape designs as Bond girl May Day in 1985’s A View To Kill, then making history in this iconic Alaa hooded dress. hit the runway in 1986, cementing house fashion as the benchmark for the cowl look.
In more recent memory, there’s Kylie Minogues covered but totally uncovered Cant Get You Out of My Head in all her draped white glory.
Still, the hooded dress didn’t always look so good. In 2015, Anne Hathaway walked up the steps to the 2015 Met Gala in a silky, gold Ralph Lauren look (shawl included) and it proved oddly controversial. The garment, which was dubbed a hoodie dress by many, was not universally loved, as Vanity Fair even wrote an article explaining why Anne Hathaway wore a hoodie at the Met Gala, as if she was appeared in a fat pair. – stained sweats.
So how was something wrong then, and now? Well, it’s part of our thirst for novelty on increasingly edgy red carpets, says stylist Mary Fellowes: The red carpet can often veer into the theater […] and these hoods are theatrical if nothing else.
Fellowes wonders if this is the time of year that has suddenly brought so many hooded dresses onto the red carpet. These celebrity looks are reminiscent of a Grimms fairytale character in a seasonal musical, she says. Or maybe a response to the nearly naked stares that have dominated red carpets lately. Is this a reaction against the Kardashian-esque tendency to provocatively expose a lot of skin, probably with the intention of going viral? she asks. If that lofty modesty is the backlash, bring it on. Less is more.
But with Margot Robbies Alaa’s hooded look bridging the gap between the hooded dress and the nearly bare dress, she didn’t exactly rebel against bare skin on the red carpet. What she did was merge the two most popular looks this season. Congratulations Robbie, and get ready for a lot more bare bellies and covered heads, because the bare dress isn’t finished, it just won a cowl.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/insider/hooded-dress-cowl-margot-robbie-babylon-rihanna-katie-holmes-simone-ashley-bridgerton-b1048642.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Celebrities born on Christmas Day
- Every recruit from Alabama football league of 2023 with highlights
- On the hood: How the hooded dress became a red carpet staple this season
- What is an aftershock? Learn about smaller earthquakes affecting Northern California.
- ‘The Xmas Files’ offers quality entertainment | Daily Gate City – Keokuk, Iowa
- Massive water main break floods streets and halts traffic in Hollywood neighborhood – NBC 6 South Florida
- From Cold Type to Digital Arena: A Tribute to Dennis Dorsey
- Cricket: Pakistani name exhausted team for Black Caps tests
- Avatar 2: The Way of Water Actor Dispels Fan Frustration With Boring Ending Scene
- Google tweaks Chrome release schedule to limit impact of nasty bug
- Jokowi wants to open a new Indonesia-Vietnam airline
- Covid-19 Review Meeting: Prime Minister Modi to Review Coronavirus Situation in High-Level Meeting, Key Developments | India News