Smash-and-grab suspects arrested by military at Del Amo Fashion Center

Two armed robbery suspects were arrested in Torrance on Tuesday night after they were stopped from fleeing by bystanders inside the Del Amo Fashion Center.

According to Torrance police, the suspects smashed several displays at a jewelry store in the mall with hammers and attempted to flee with stolen goods when they were detained by several bystanders and military personnel who restrained them until the arrival of the officers.

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐡 & 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬: Last night, officers responded to several masked suspects armed with hammers and gloves… posted by Torrance Police Department to Wednesday, December 21, 2022

“Great job for everyone involved, including Marine Corps Recruiting South Bay!” the Torrance Police Department said on Facebook.

The soldiers were inside the recruiting center when the robbery took place, and once they saw what was happening, they sprang into action.

“Personally, it makes me feel good that there are still people here ready to help,” said TPD Sergeant Alexander Martinez. “But, on the police side, we don’t encourage people to step in and try to take matters into their own hands. We prefer people to just be good witnesses and try to get as much information as possible. to provide to law enforcement, so when we respond we can locate these individuals.”

Two other suspects, however, fled. The identities of the arrested suspects have not yet been released.

Police said the military was able to recover almost all of the stolen jewelry.