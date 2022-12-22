Coffee Clothing makes the fashion world sustainable with virtual shows and 3D designs

About cafe clothes Founders: Vanessa Street

Founded in: 2022

Employees: 8

Amounts raised: –

Ultimate goal: To make the fashion industry sustainable.

Today’s fashion world can be described as anything but sustainable. The textile industry pollutes drinking water and the sector’s carbon emissions exceed those of the aviation and shipping industries combined. Fashion tech start-up Coffee Clothes wants to change that and recently launched an all-sustainable clothing brand based on pre-Columbian indigenous art. In this episode of Start-up of the Day, founder Vanessa Stroet, originally from Colombia, talks to IO about her company’s situation.

How did you come up with the idea of ​​starting a business?

“I’ve always had a soft spot for sustainable development. I once launched an online cosmetics store with products that were, among other things, free from any kind of animal testing. Also, I’ve always had a keen interest in fashion. As a little girl, I often cut my own clothes to make clothes for my dolls. When I discovered that the fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world, I thought to myself: it has to be done – and can be done – differently.

How is Coffee Clothing sustainable?

“There are companies doing a good job in terms of working conditions. Others are trying to curb overproduction. But I wanted to do better in all kinds of different areas. So I set out to be as sustainable as possible in five different ways. For example, I was able to reduce the number of chemicals we use in the production process to just 12. Normally thousands are used in a typical production process. Also, we don’t do physical but virtual shows and we design our clothes using 3D drawings.

What are 3D drawings?

By providing 3D drawings, we avoid having to use physical samples at the production stage. This means that the factory can read all dimensions of a 3D model and corresponding digital files. Any unclear issues can then be resolved digitally. Normally, up to fifteen physical sampling steps are required before a sample is approved. Traditionally this goes like this: A tech pack is received (in which the design is explained in detail for the factory), then the first sample is sent back, feedback is given, adjustments take place and another sample is sent And so on. Apart from the unnecessary overtime spent on all the machinery and labor, it also means that these samples are continually sent out for approval. Therefore, by working with 3D designs, we are able to prevent this from happening.

And how does this kind of virtual show work?

“I created a collection with a total of sixteen items and eight different looks. Imagine you are doing a physical fashion show, and it turns out afterwards that two looks are popular and the rest less so, then you will have produced clothes that you will not use in the end. So I had the idea of ​​doing a fashion show in a virtual place with virtual models. A program then takes 3D drawings and transforms them into 3D clothes that the models wear. My virtual models found themselves walking through a coffee plantation during the fashion show.

Where does your business name come from?

“I am from Colombia. Many of my relatives live on a farm there and work in the fields as coffee pickers. So coffee has always meant a lot to me. It was literally our livelihood. When I heard that coffee was the first FairTrade product in the world, I thought: this is a really wonderful symbol. I want to start applying it in the fashion industry.

What has been your biggest step so far?

“The biggest step was when I showed my work to the outside world for the first time at an event. People were able to take a look at the production process and the design process there. “I spent four years building the company. A lot of people kind of knew what I was doing, but only really saw its potential during the event. It was a pretty amazing time.”

What kinds of challenges do you encounter?

“I always find it difficult to be able to gauge exactly how well a drop is being received. I want to avoid overproduction as much as possible because it’s not sustainable. Also, I sometimes find it quite a pain to figure out exactly what avenues I want to take with my company. For example, we are currently in talks with parties to do something with Non-fungible tokens (NFT). This is a form of proof of ownership for digital products. We would like to create a community where you can participate in choosing what our NFTs will look like. For example, consider posting unique avatars for each collection.

What do your future projects look like?

“I would love for consumers to be able to digitally try on an item in my online store. Then they can “try on” the clothes online by projecting them on a photo of themselves. I am now exploring with our partner Studio Acci to what extent it would be possible to add this option to the online store.

Other than that, I’m thinking of selling clothes in the metaverse. Consumers will then be able to purchase items there as well. The Metaverse is still fairly new, but I see a lot of opportunity when it comes to making our clothes available digitally. Consider dressing your avatar with our clothing items as part of a game. Or that you can visit our digital store in the metaverse and try on and purchase these items there.

Where do you hope to be in ten years?

“I hope by then we will have succeeded both in the real world and online. I strongly believe in the power of the physical and the digital.