The year of the skirt man





Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images Men’s skirts, at least according to fashion magazinesare spend some time. Everyone from NBA player Russell Westbrook to Pete Davidson has tried one; our plus masculine men have flirted with them. Gendered dressing room, says a New Yorker Time analysis of the spring 2022 fashion shows, is at the end. And that may be the case, on the catwalk and red carpets, for guys who go to Thom Browne shows and appear on the cover of vogue. But how hot is a trend if only a handful of people, in a handful of spaces, can pull it off? There are some proof that men’s skirts could be slipping into the mainstream: Adidas is now selling a gender neutral skirtVirgin Atlantic softened his uniform policy this summer to allow men to wear skirts, and trending TikTok hashtags like #boysinskirts and #clotheshavenogender suggest Gen Z may embrace the skirt with more verve than older generations. Last summer, writer Rhik Samadder took to the streets of London in a pink miniskirt to see if an ordinary guy like him could pull off a skirt in public. He realised, fairly quickly, that he probably couldn’t: Passers-by look at me with squinting eyes, as if I were a piece of long division, he wrote of the experience of the Guardian. No one really had a neutral reaction, he told me later on the phone. And I knew I really wouldn’t. I just don’t have the strength to take that kind of scrutiny. Even the most regular skirt wearers need to be aware of the context. Marc Bryan, a robotics engineer and model who lives in Germany, began incorporating Louboutins and sky-high skirts into her wardrobe about five years ago. Her approach to wearing skirts in the wild is mostly about ignoring enemies, but he is well aware that different environments engender different reactions. My hometown is Dallas; there are parts of Dallas where I have no problem wearing a skirt, but there are parts of Texas where I wouldn’t even try, he says. While skirts and dhotis, hanboks and fustanellas, for example, have long been part of menswear in many cultures, the skirt never fully took off among American men. There were several unisex fashion experiments in the 1960s, says Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell, fashion historian and author of Skirts: Shaping Modern Femininity in the Twentieth Century. She mentions Rudi Gernreichs unisex mini skirts as well as dashikis and djellabas via the Black Power movement in the 70s. Skirts, including dresses and kilts, were an integral part of grunge Nirvana fashion, the Lemonheads and Smashing Pumpkins wore them on stage, she says. But men’s skirts exist primarily as fashion items rather than wardrobe staples, making brief appearances via adventurous designers, political movements and avant-garde musicians. . I think unisex clothing is trending more, says menswear writer Derek Guy, but it is difficult for men to wear skirts especially because there has been no cultural movement around them. For a piece of clothing to really take root, Guy explains, it has to be more than a meaningless art project like Brad Pitt wearing a skirt at the High-speed train first. One trend that makes sense, he says, is the rise of mesh shirts, which were prominent in gay culture before being picked up by straight guys and brands like Aim Leon Dore (a phenomenon that has also sparked debate on ownership). Yet shirts caught on in the mainstream because there was a real foundation there, a culture that people could relate to. And maybe it will take a knit shirt moment for the skirt dude to really not grab another magazine cover or a famous man in a Rick Owens kilt. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive e-mail correspondence from us. See everything





