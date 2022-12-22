Parents threaten to fight in court over Halton teachers’ dress code

After nearly four months of trying to convince the Halton District School Board to implement a staff dress code, the parents of a small group of Oakville high school students are threatening to take the matter to court. .

In a six-page letter sent through their lawyer earlier this week, the parents – two mums and a dad – gave the council until Thursday to apply the same dress code required of pupils to teachers.

The letter is the most recent complaint sparked by a months-long controversy over an educator who wears oversized prosthetic breasts with protruding fake nipples at school.

In a report released last month, the board’s director of education concluded that adopting a dress code for teachers would not solve anything and, in fact, could engage the board’s liability.

Rishi Bandhu, the parents’ group’s lawyer, said if the council did not act, he and his clients would consider other options, including a judicial review application, a legal maneuver that would leave the decision to the court system. But, Bandhu says, he and his clients hope that this letter — and another also sent earlier this week, asking the education minister for his continued oversight — will get the school board’s attention.

The case involves a transgender teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School who wore see-through shirts over oversized prosthetic breasts and whose photos have gone viral, making international headlines.

“We really try to go back and have a dialogue with the board,” says Bandhu, “so that they hear our views. The intention, the goal here is dialogue and a constructive solution.

The parents’ letter to the board and another sent to Education Minister Stephen Lecce are the latest in a series of events that have unfolded at several schools in recent months as the board struggles to contain the growing controversy.

Curtis Ennis, director of education for the Halton School Board, reiterated the school board’s commitment to human rights, noting that its approach to the matter “is informed by the opinions of leading law firms in the law.” working with human rights and equity advisers”.

Ennis also acknowledged the disruption caused by the situation.

“We are sensitive to the toll the continued threats continue to take on parents/guardians and students,” he wrote in an email to The Star. “We condemn any message of hate and violence – it has no place in our schools.”

Since early September, when the teacher’s clothing choices started making headlines, Oakville Trafalgar High School and now two other Halton-area schools, including Dr. Frank Hayden High School in Burlington , have been the target of anger as well as bomb and death threats.

Two students told the Star that they first sympathized with the teacher, whom they saw in the halls of Oakville Trafalgar, looking sad and discouraged. But now, they say, the situation has gone on long enough. “It’s time to stop all this madness,” said one student.

For the past few weeks, the teacher is said to have worked as a substitute teacher at Dr Frank Hayden High School. Last week, Oakville Trafalgar staff and Dr. Frank Hayden sent emails to parents saying schools had been hit with bomb threats.

“Classes are continuing as planned,” said a Dec. 15 email to Oakville Trafalgar parents, “and Halton emergency protocols are being followed as we move forward with caution.”

The threats continue even though the teacher has not been to school since early November due to an injury, pupils told The Star.

The council dispelled rumors that pupils had been disciplined for taking photos of the teacher without permission.

In an email to The Star, council spokeswoman Heather Francey said the council’s responsible use of technology policy prohibits students from capturing, using and transmitting images or videos without obtain their prior consent. But, she said, to date, “no student at Oakville Trafalgar High School, Abbey Park High School or Dr. Frank J. Hayden High School has been suspended for this reason. “.

Celina Close, one of the parents who hired Bandhu, says she became concerned about the teacher’s attire in September when she saw photos posted on social media. Almost immediately, she says, she contacted the school, only to be told she couldn’t comment on personnel matters. She has since struggled to get the school board to pay attention to her concerns and those of the hundreds of parents who she says have joined Students First Ontario, a community organization created this fall in response to the ongoing controversy. about appropriate school attire.

A core group of parents who are part of Students First Ontario have been meeting weekly for the past few months, Close says, to try to figure out how to get the school board to listen to their concerns.

“From the start,” she says, of the board, “there was never an opening to address our concerns.”

In their letter, the parents ask why teachers aren’t required to adhere to the same dress code that prohibits students from wearing anything that exposes or makes visible genitals or nipples.

The parents also claim that the school board’s failure to consult with the school board violates the Education Act.

“It is unreasonable and illogical to expect teachers to enforce student dress codes but not adhere to them themselves,” the letter reads. “As a result, the dress code for students should apply to teachers.”

Trying to figure out how to get the council to listen to his concerns and, perhaps even consider changing his mind about a dress code, Bandhu and the parents hope to better understand why he seems to have a double standard when it comes to dress standards for students versus teachers.

In September, administrators asked the director of education to consider the implications of a dress code for teachers. Less than two months later, the principal sent a report to the board concluding that adopting a dress code for teachers would not solve the problem and, in fact, might even engage the board’s liability.

“Even if a dress code is implemented for non-discriminatory reasons, it would likely be deemed discriminatory if it adversely affects an employee or group of employees based on their code-protected grounds,” the official said. Nov. 9 reports said.

In a letter sent to Lecce on Monday, the parents also say Halton’s board has ‘refused to enforce its standards of conduct and dress’. And they note that the teacher’s ‘inappropriate work attire’ led to ‘continued disruptions and threats of violence’.

They called on Lecce to use its power under the Education Act and order the board to implement a dress code for teachers. According to the law, a board can tell a principal to “establish a local code of conduct if the board is required to do so by the Minister”.

With files by Isabel Teotonio

Michele Henry is a Toronto-based Star reporter who writes about health and education. Follow her on Twitter: @michelehenry

