



On Sunday, The Game shared two photos of his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream, to his Instagram page. In the post, the 43-year-old rapper whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor reflected on how quickly time has passed by comparing a recent photo of Cali to a childhood throwback. Someone please tell the LORD to help you. She was only 2 a week ago. he wrote. Now my baby is 12, he’s growing up and it won’t stop Perhaps anticipating a negative response, the game added: [DISCLAIMER: before the internet get to INTERNETn, me & her mother both agreed to let her do her make up for the young & beautiful @the_combs_twins sweet 16 birthday party]. In the photo, which was taken at Diddy’s 16th birthday party for her twin daughters, Cali is crouched on the floor while posing in a metallic silver dress and white fur coat. As a result, many felt it wasn’t just the hair and makeup that made Calis too mature for her, and they didn’t hold back in the comments section. 12?!? She dressed like this 12 smh let me mind my business, one person wrote. Another added: Why she dressed like this for a 12 year old. Another asked: The makeup is cool, but the outfit is a no for me, it looks 18+, not 12. Someone else agreed: It’s so inappropriate for a 12-year-old year. And the backlash escalated when the popular Instagram page the shadow room reposted photos from the Games. The post was captioned: #TSRDaddyDuties: Aww! #TheGames little girl, #CaliDream is growing up before our eyes! #So cute But again, the focus has been on how adult Cali looks in the new photo. One of their followers commented: 12?! No maam it’s TOO BIG. Another wrote: 12 and dress like this?? And eventually, the response became so overwhelming that the game decided to address the situation head-on in a comment on Shade Rooms’ post. There, he explained that he and Calis’ mother, Tiffney Cambridge, had an hour-long discussion before deciding whether to let their daughter wear the dress to the party. He also said that the dress was incredibly different from Calis’ normal style and that he wanted her to feel confident among her peers. I’ll say it once so people who aren’t her parents understand, her comment began. My daughter is 12 years old and both her parents are more than strict. Tiffney is a teacher with a masters degree and 2 other degrees who is an amazing parent and very capable of raising our daughter to be awesome even though I wasn’t in the picture but I’m in the picture so Tiffney called me and asked if my daughter could wear the dress in the picture to the twins party, the game continued, after talking to her in depth for over an hour about it, I agreed to let my daughter rock. being that she wears a school uniform 5 days a week. My daughter has grown tremendously over the past year and is now almost 59 and beautiful, he added. He is a straight A student and is shy in most cases and dresses like a Tom boy in baggy jeans and Dr. Martin boots most days. The twins had a futuristic birthday theme and my baby wanted to look great and be confident to support his friends’ celebration, the rapper concluded. I am her father and her protector and she is and always will be an amazing young woman. I wish everyone happy holidays and thank you for your opinions on a child that belongs to us but we GOT him. The Games commentary drew mixed reactions, with many insisting he shouldn’t feel the need to justify his parenting decisions to strangers on the internet. If parents don’t have a problem, you need to care, one of the answers was read. But others argued there was no need to post the photo to his 13.3 million followers. Someone wrote: My thing is don’t put pictures of your kids online if you don’t want public opinion. Another user said: Sir, if you’re going to have an hour talk about the dress…it probably shouldn’t be worn…talking about Tiffany and her degrees like that makes things better. Children also don’t need to dress like adults to have “full confidence”, all GREAT parents know that. Meanwhile, many followers have called on Shade Room to delete its post, saying it encourages review. One person commented: The Shade Room shouldn’t have posted it in my opinion. You will be the biggest problem. Some also took issue with the fact that the game promoted Calis’ Instagram account on her original post and encouraged people to follow her. Hed added in the caption: Please FOLLOW his new page @calilynndreamtayl or the old one is hacked. I don’t see you telling your audience to follow her. She is only 12 years old. Don’t invite grown men to follow her, one person said in response. Another worried follower agreed: Parent-to-parent game I hope you and his mom have his passwords to his social media and check them all the time. You put his ig page on your page for everyone to see, that’s opening it up to predators. Honestly, she doesn’t look like she’s 12, be very careful. In addition to California Dream, The Game is the father of Harlem Caron, 19, and King Justice, 15.

