We can’t believe the latex dress Kylie Jenner wore to her nephew’s Bar Mitzvah Hello curves!

Kylie Jenner just rocked another skintight all-black ensemble and fans are in awe! The reality star, 25, attended her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disicks’ bar mitzvah (a Jewish coming-of-age tradition) last week in West Hollywood while donning a latex LBD at Breathtaking. To celebrate the son of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick, Jenner arrived in a glamorous, gothic and sultry outfit. READ MORE: Kylie Jenner showed off her enviable abs in a black cutout dress at Art Basel Kylie Jenner turns heads in a risque PVC bodycon dress As reported by AND! News, Kardashian, 43, and Disick, 39, hosted their son’s party at the Offsunset Lounge in Los Angeles, where Jenner stole the show in her jaw-dropping black dress. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s dress is from Italian luxury streetwear brand 1017 Alyx 9Sm, specifically the brand’s “long PVC dress”. The piece featured a shiny black latex fabric, a low cut neckline with a tan waistband and an overall fit flaunting the curves. To complete her look, Jenner teamed black pointy toe heeled boots with her ankle item, and also sported a small black clutch. To further accessorize her look, the mother-of-two added oversized black shades, small silver hoop earrings and wore her signature long raven tresses in a chic bun with loose locks falling elegantly to the sides of her face. . As for makeup, Jenner opted for her favorite eyeliner, voluminous lashes, radiant pink blush on her cheekbones, and topped it all off with a ’90s matte brownish lipstick. After the party, Jenner posted photos of herself in the dress and posed with her friend, model Anastasia Karanikolaou. Jenner and Karanikolaou, 25, showed off their outfits from different angles while standing in front of a Christmas tree. Jenner stunned in the PVC garment and Karanikolaou wore a bright red long sleeve crop top and matching pants. Jenner captioned the upload, “our Christmas card” and garnered over 5 million likes and thousands of fan comments. Fan reactions to Jenner’s dress Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of Jenner’s mostly monochromatic cut (the beige belt gave her a pop of color) and headed to her comments section to elevate her look. “It’s holiday spirit,” wrote one user with heart-shaped emoticons (and highlighting how we can definitely use Jenner’s style as holiday inspiration) as another chimed in. , adding, “Gorgeous girls and a gorgeous black dress! (We agree, of course) As reported by In the style, Jenner came to her nephew’s bar mitzvah straight after dancing at DJ Zack Bia’s Christmas party in Catch Steak LA, proving that this versatile dress is a fashionable pick for so many occasions!

