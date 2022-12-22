Trendy fashion finds you can buy as 2023 approaches

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

We want each year to be our most fashionable yet. Our style continues to evolve and transform throughout life, and we want our wardrobe to reflect that. We want to keep up to date with the latest trends that we love, we don’t just want to watch them as others wear them!

If you’re into the fashion world right now but need some on-trend (and affordable) pieces to really up your style game, you’ve come to the right place. Discover and shop the hottest trends of the season below!

Two-tone color blocking

1. Our absolute favorite:Color-blocking continues to rule the fashion world, but right now its simple two-tone pieces like thisSweaty Rocks sweatshirt who lead the way!

2. We also like:Why stop with your top when jeans like these two-tone Longyida straight jeans also exists?

3. We cannot forget:Are you looking for a dress? Were getting designer vibes from thisHeltapy two-tone sweater dress. Try it with heeled ankle boots!

Corset and Bustier Inspired Tops

4. Our absolute favorite:Bring this flattering trend straight into winter with this long sleeve shirtKelyne corset top available in nine colors!

5. We also like:The hook and eye closures in the front really complete the look of thisHigh Remidoo the mesh sleeves are just an amazing bonus!

6. We cannot forget:This expandable Reoria Bodysuit is also an option, as opposed to a regular top. An excellent choice to define your bust and stay comfortable!

Leather and imitation leather

7. Our absolute favorite:Think beyond the leather jacket how about thisKUFV PU Leather Midi Dress? Excellent with a blazer, a pea coat or even a denim jacket!

8. We also like:You’ll be amazed at how much your wardrobe transforms once you add a pair of these wide legs.MakeMeChic pants in the mix!

9. We can’t forget:Well, still love a moto jacket, but try switching to something like thisTanming faux leather trench coat in colder weather!

Oversized Blazers

10. Our absolute favorite:Whether you wear it as a jacket or button up a dress, thisUnique21 Jacket will create unforgettable outfits!

11. We also like: With so many color options and a design that suits everyone, thisGrlasen blazer will always be one of the top recommendations on our list!

12. We cannot forget: Looking for more of a casual and stylish vibe? You won’t want to skip this blazer NHDBCUF!

Year 2000 Inspired Pieces

13. Our absolute favorite: You will need something to wear under your blazers how about thisVerdusa butterfly tank top for this Y2K effect?

14. We also like: This velvet Kmbangi zipped hoodie throws We Back to when Juicy tracksuits were all the rage!

15. We cannot forget: We’ve been against flares for so long, but there’s no denying that now when we see a pair like theseJohn Viponewe instantly want to add them to our basket!

long live the magenta

16. Our absolute favorite: Viva Magenta is Pantones Color of the Year for 2023, so let’s add some to your wardrobe, starting with this cozyGrace Karon cardigan!

17. We also like: Whether you wear it to the office with slacks or over heeled faux leather leggings, this satinSheIn shirtis ready to brighten up your look!

18. We cannot forget: An important accessory in the cold is, of course, a scarf. Even if you wear all black, leave that magentaAchillea scarf add a splash of color to your look!

Lugged Sole Shoes

19. Our absolute favorite:Show off your stuff in a pair of these cool clunky shoesJuliet Holy loafers with notched sole!

20. We also like:These comfortableSicare ankle boots are also an excellent choice. Available in super wearable shades!

21. We cannot forget:You could even make sneakers with notched soles to really make your outfit stand out. Try this pair ofTOMS sneakers it will go with everything!

