2022 Fashion Highlights, chosen by the Wallpaper Team*

Wallpaper’s fashion and beauty team share their personal 2022 fashion highlights – from the Renaissance splendor of Wales Bonner’s show in Rome, to Gaetano Pesce’s colorful ensemble for Matthieu Blazy’s second outing in Bottega Veneta, and a special beauty launch by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten. These are moments of style that will stay with us.

2022 fashion highlights, according to the Wallpaper* fashion and beauty team

Gaetano Pesce’s set for Bottega Veneta S/S 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

Jason Hughes, Fashion Director of Wallpaper*

“We first discovered that [Italian designer] Gaetano Pesce was collaborating on the set of Bottega Veneta’s September show a few days before; I’m a big fan of his work, and his screen for Cassina had recently featured on the cover of Wallpaper’s July 2022 issue, so it was an exciting time. It was also exciting because it was Matthieu Blazy’s second show for Bottega, and his first had been such a statement, with so many clothes and accessories that I loved.

“The show was not a disappointment – Pesce had created 400 chairs, each completely unique, in colored resin and decorated with playful hand-drawn designs, such as smiley faces and question marks. The models rushed on the cast resin floor of Pesce – Blazy said it was “a contrast of figures in motion” – in a totally energizing way, with so many incredible and seductive pieces that reflected the pragmatic luxury that Blazy put her signature on it. It was my highlight of fashion month; maybe the whole year.

“A smaller – but no less memorable – moment was the impromptu lunch with Amsterdam-based brand Extreme Cashmere in Paris. It was a hot afternoon and we had come to see the latest collection; the team was cooking and they convinced us to stay. We sat in the garden and heard the story behind founder Saskia’s brand [Dijkstra], which is such a charismatic force. We tried on a few pieces afterwards – all of which are Mongolian cashmere, in some really unexpected shapes and colors – and have been totally obsessed ever since. You will always get at least one compliment when you wear one of their sweaters.

Extreme Cashmere Edition 22 Collection (Image credit: Courtesy of Extreme Cashmere)

Jack Moss, Wallpaper mode feature editor*

“One moment that comes to mind is Grace Wales Bonner’s show as a guest designer at Pitti Uomo in Florence. It took place at the 15th-century Palazzo Medici Riccardi – a magnificent Renaissance palace which served as the private residence of the Medici family for decades – in which Wales Bonner had called on the artist Ibrahim Mahama to “intervene” in space, creating a vast work from sewn fabrics. – set of jute bags that once contained Ghanaian cocoa beans. It was a moving sight, the collection itself full of incredible expressions of craftsmanship – from hand-dyed fabrics made in Burkina Fasso to Ghanaian glass beads and Indian macrame, as well as collaborations with the tailors of Savile Row Anderson & Sheppard and the jacquards of the historic Maison Charvet in Paris. She’s been one of Britain’s biggest designers for almost half a decade now, but it felt like a statement of arrival on a bigger fashion stage. It was exciting to witness.

‘Prada will always be one of my highlights, but there was something about Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ womenswear show in September (during Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023) that really stood out to me – like all the brand’s great collections, it oscillates between subversion and seduction, the different pieces require a second look to reveal the strange subtleties of their construction, which make them appear crumpled, crumpled, torn or snagged. I loved how they described these imperfections as “the memories of beauty embedded in the fabric”, perhaps best captured in a series of paper dresses – their painterly prints outlined in white, as if not meeting not quite the edges of the canvas. These are some of the most intriguing pieces of the year.

Wales Bonner S/S 2023, presented as part of Pitti Uomo (Image credit: Courtesy of Wales Bonner)

Mary Cleary, Beauty and Grooming Editor of Wallpaper*

“Among the fashion moments of the year, I absolutely loved Chopova Lowena’s joyous debut show as part of London Fashion Week S/S 2023 in September. Inspired by Bulgaria’s Rose Queen festivals and lacrosse apparel , the collection was such a vibrant and shiny mish-mash of prairie pageantry and punk sportswear – I let myself be coveted by every single thing Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena’s signature pleated kilts are of course amazing, but I really couldn’t get enough of the fuzzy sweater vests, doodle tees, or patterned removable sleeves you can use to jazz up any outfit. The energy of it all was joyfully amplified by the the duo’s inclusion of their friends as role models and a soundtrack overlaid with the screams of the lacrosse players who had been mic’d in practice. As for the makeup, I thought the figure-of-eight lips and brown lines and eyes Ana Takahashi’s rhinestones were a perfect complement. Another London Fashion Week beauty favorite was the colorful glitter hair and metallic nail extensions at KNWLS.

“And, of course, I can’t talk about beauty and fashion this year without mentioning the launch of Dries Van Noten’s beauty line, which we launched in the May issue of Wallpaper*. When I felt the fragrances in the collection for the first time, I was blown away by the fact that none of them smelled like any fragrance I had ever encountered before – Cannabis Patchouli is a particular crush – and, in When it comes to colors, the brand’s lipsticks are my favorites at the moment, like Violet Silk in matte and Stanley Orange in satin.’