The 90s fashion docuseries looked like David Attenborough, but in a different jungle and with deadlier wildlife





The look,which aired in 1992 and was produced by Jeremy and Gina Newson, the former of whom narrated the show, captured fashion’s rise from a relatively insular enterprise to the global industry we know today. The series features some of the biggest fashion names of the time, from Issey Miyake and Ralph Lauren to Jean Paul Gaultier and Valentino, as well as key PRs and editors (including WWD John Fairchild and Vanity Fairs Bob Colacello). The six episodes tackle different facets of the industry, from fashion shows to fragrance launches to the power of the press (hello!). A close-up on the world of Yves Saint Laurent crowned it all with a brilliant finale. But my favorite is by far the first episode: Runway. A comprehensive breakdown of the runway’s role in a brand’s success, it accurately dissects the roles played by the press, publicists, photographers, models and other backstage types.Person was safe here. It’s basically David Attenbrough, but in a different jungle and with arguably deadlier wildlife. The Patou spring 1987 haute couture show in Paris by Christian Lacroix.Julio Donoso/Getty Images Unlike traditional rituals, which reaffirm or celebrate certainties in life, fashion rites celebrate change, Newson says in voiceover. From one season to another, nothing should remain the same. That’s true enough, but the difference these days is that the trend cycle mutates at the speed of TikTok, and when fashion explores change, it does so within the confines of branding. Labels now stick to their aesthetics, think for example of the last three Miu Miu shows or Céline since Hedi Slimane took over in 2018. The idea is now to build brands in adjectives. It’s so Bottega, it gives Phoebe [Philo]skipped the Hedi, are just a few of the ways my friends and I casually discuss fashion today. Newson continues: This imperative of change, uncertainty, obsolescence and nostalgia drives a vast industry at the heart of Western culture. Combining desire and dollars, myth and money, the dreamlike world of capitalism and its economy. But change doesn’t come cheap, he warns, before breaking down the total cost of a show (about $200,000 split across venue, models and backstage support, etc., though the price has greatly increased now). During the pandemic, we’ve seen designers question the necessity of catwalks, but many, if not most, have returned to the tried-and-true format. Why?The look makes it clear: the value of the moment is incomparable. A viral image (hello, Bella Hadid at Coperni) and a celebrity cameo (Dear at Balmain, anyone?) can help sell the basics. $10,000 dresses are helping boost sales of $10 hair dye and lipstick, Newson jokes. Mr. Valentino at his Spring 1991 show in Paris, France in October 1990.Daniel SIMON/Getty Images The lookcalls PRs the first line of defense, which accurately implies that they are the ultimate gatekeepers, as they literally hold doors open or closed. In one edit, we see them doing the PR double pecking, happily waving at VIP guests and editors (this hasn’t changed). Valentinos Carlos Souza discusses the seats: The newspapers, it depends on what they wrote last season, if they did a good article and something very special, then we try to put them in the front row. For a bad article? Third row [he laughs].

