Jenna Ortega showed off her sculpted legs in a new Instagram post.

The 20-year-old actress wore a see-through dress and surprised fans with a new haircut.

To prepare for his role in WednesdayJenna took archery lessons and started incorporating fish into her diet. Jenna Ortega is everywhere right now thanks to her starring role in Wednesday, and she recently hit The show tonight in the coolest Addams Family inspired look. The 20-year-old dropped a few Pictures backstage in its form and, naturally, they are everything. Jenna modeled a sheer dress without pants layered over a corset with a wide metal belt that showed off her very toned arms and legs. She paired the whole thing with a new wolf haircut and a cool girlish smile. The whole thing sets the whole Wednesday Addams vibe, but Jenna joked in the caption that she was a little nervous about being on late night TV. I think maybe I uh. when you uh i think *swallow* . Hello, she writes. People totally flipped in the comments, and right. Couldn’t be more perfect. I still can’t get over this hair!!! one wrote, while another simply said, IT GIRL. Although Jenna hasn’t shared much about her fitness routine lately, she recently said Hi that she worked hard to prepare for Wednesday, including learning archery. She even did some of her own stunts on the show. While Jenna has been in many other shows and movies, Wednesday is her breakout role and she said Seduce she learned along the way to take a step back from her appearance. Now, because social media has become such a commercial enterprise, there’s been so much stress about appearance, she says. It’s important that we go out and touch some grass or take a nice walk and look at the trees, without obsessing over how you look. This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. She also said she learned to focus on her health. I want to feel like I’m taking care of my body and giving it what it needs, she said Seduce. Learning to give myself a break and relax is what I need to learn to do. Food-wise, Jenna recently shared with A look that she quit being vegan and started eating fish while filming in Romania on Wednesday. Why? She didn’t feel like she was getting all the nutrients she needed. The food there was different and I think my nutrition was not satisfied, she said. So now I’m pescatarian with the occasional addition of fish like salmon or tuna. Pass the fish. Korin Miller is a freelance writer specializing in general wellness, health and sex, and lifestyle trends, with work appearing in Mens Health, Womens Health, Self, Glamour, and more. She has a master’s degree from American University, lives near the beach, and hopes to one day own a teacup pig and a taco truck.

